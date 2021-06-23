Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccine safety – a huge systematic review says they don’t cause autism

By The Original Skeptical Raptor
skepticalraptor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot that most of us need to be convinced, but there’s another huge systematic review that examined vaccine safety. Unsurprisingly, it shows that there are no major safety signals post-vaccination, plus no vaccine is linked to autism. It’s ironic that this study is a high-quality systematic review and meta-analysis, the...

www.skepticalraptor.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pertussis Vaccine#Rotavirus Vaccine#Mmr Vaccine#Mmr#Maglione M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPost Register

COVID vaccine safety, access are big barriers for Idahoans, survey says

Two of the biggest barriers preventing Idahoans from getting vaccinated for COVID-19 are concerns about the vaccine's safety and ease of getting time off work, according to a state-commissioned survey released Wednesday. About 55% of unvaccinated Idahoans say they definitely will not get vaccinated and 19% say they probably won't,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
PRX

Vaccine mandates aren’t new. But do they work?

Get vaccinated or face jail time. That’s the harsh message delivered by the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte during a televised address on Monday night, to people who are against getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s not an official policy. It lacks legal grounds. Still, the frustration with lagging vaccine campaigns in...
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Age-related immune response heterogeneity to SARS-CoV-2 vaccine BNT162b2

Although two-dose mRNA vaccination provides excellent protection against SARS-CoV-2, data are scarce on vaccine efficacy against variants of concern (VOC) in individuals above 80 years of age1. Here we analysed immune responses following vaccination with mRNA vaccine BNT162b22 in elderly participants and younger health care workers. Serum neutralisation and binding IgG/IgA after the first vaccine dose diminished with increasing age, with a marked drop in participants over 80 years old. Sera from participants above 80 showed significantly lower neutralisation potency against B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1. variants of concern as compared to wild type and were more likely to lack any neutralisation against VOC following the first dose. However, following the second dose, neutralisation against VOC was detectable regardless of age. Frequency of SARS-CoV-2 Spike specific B-memory cells was higher in elderly responders versus non-responders after first dose. Elderly participants demonstrated clear reduction in somatic hypermutation of class switched cells. SARS-CoV-2 Spike specific T- cell IFNγ and IL-2 responses decreased with increasing age, and both cytokines were secreted primarily by CD4 T cells. We conclude that the elderly are a high risk population that warrant specific measures to boost vaccine responses, particularly where variants of concern are circulating.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns of Infections After Vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, as the new Delta variant threatens vulnerable communities—and vulnerable people, like unvaccinated children, who are getting sicker and sicker. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN last night opposite Don Lemon to sound an alarm, and said what you can do to stay safe given these new circumstances. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsThe Day

Don't dare delta strain, get the vaccine

This editorial appeared on Bloomberg Opinion. The rise of the dangerous delta variant of the coronavirus gives new urgency to the effort to get people vaccinated. Delta has been spreading phenomenally fast. It's already the dominant strain in India, the U.K. and Singapore, and it has a foothold in more than 80 countries. While it accounts for only about 10% of U.S. cases of COVID-19 so far, that share is expected to balloon.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
KBZK News

Vaccinations protect but don't make you invincible

To be vaccinated or not, that seems to be the question that a lot of people are still struggling with. “Whether or not I wanted to have a vaccine, I felt like I had no choice anyway because I’m in a community and it helps keep the community safe,” said Dr. David King with Bozeman Health.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Is your health provider vaccinated?

DEAR DR. ROACH: At a recent appointment I discovered that my nurse practitioner (about 45 years old) doesn't plan to get a COVID vaccination as he says it's unsafe and that all of us (vaccinated ones) are just guinea pigs. I tried to argue, but he was the one holding the needle!
Diseases & Treatmentsspectrumnews.org

Polypharmacy, shifting prescriptions common for autism comorbidities

People with autism frequently switch medications to treat common co-occurring conditions, such as anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a new study. About 30 percent of autistic people take three or more psychotropic drugs simultaneously to manage those comorbidities, the study shows — a percentage two times...
Pharmaceuticalsskepticalraptor.com

Today, nearly all COVID deaths in the USA are in unvaccinated

The Associated Press has just published an analysis that shows that currently, nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the USA are in those who have not received the vaccines. If that’s not an incentive to get the vaccine, I don’t know what else to say. Although the number of deaths from...
Women's HealthVoice of America

The Infodemic: COVID Vaccines Don't Cause Infertility

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​. Claim: Vaccination against COVID-19 causes widespread infertility problems for men. Verdict: False. Read the full story at: Factcheck.org. Social Media Disinfo. Circulating on social media: There were no COVID-19 restrictions at the...
HealthMedscape News

Systematic Review of Free Tissue Transfer Used in Pediatric Lower Extremity Injuries

Mehul Thakkar, MBBS; Bartlomiej Bednarz, MBBS, MA(Cantab) Aims: To analyze the recent literature regarding the different types of free tissue transfer used in pediatric lower-limb trauma, trends, flap success rates, and the anatomical location of reconstruction. Method: A search was conducted involving the MEDLINE database using the key words "Paediatric,"...
ScienceNew Scientist

Malaria vaccine that combines parasite with treatment shows promise

A new kind of malaria vaccine involves injecting people with the malaria parasite, then a few days later giving them a medicine that kills the pathogens. The approach has shown promising results in an early-stage trial. Malaria, an infectious disease spread by mosquitoes, is one of the world’s biggest public...
Healthvashonbeachcomber.com

Serenity Prime Review: Will It Work For You? What They Won’t Say!

Maintaining good hearing health is an important aspect of healthy living. There are several benefits to maintaining good hearing health. With that being said, tinnitus is one such problem that has the potential to go undetected for quite a while, then it starts causing a ringing/buzzing noise in your ears. These noises can go on from seconds to hours.