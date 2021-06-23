John T. Fancher of Quincy, Wash., better known as "Jick", passed away June 14, 2021, one month shy of 92 years old. He was born in Tonasket, Wash., July 14, 1929 to Robert and Wanda Fancher. He was raised on the family cattle ranch known as the Pilot Wheel Ranch. In 1945, at the age of 16, Jick and 10 other young men from the Tonasket/Oroville area were asked to go on a trip to Poland on a Victory ship with a load of 700 bred draft mares to help the Polish people recover from the devastation of World War II.