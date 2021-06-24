Boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky resigns at Norwin
Norwin boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky resigned Wednesday after two seasons on the job.
The Knights were 19-23 under Valinsky and lost to Butler in the WPIAL 6A playoffs this past season. They were 6-14 in the section. Valinsky previously coached at Allderdice in Pittsburgh City League.
Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell confirmed Valinsky’s resignation.
“We wish Buddy the best,” Burrell said. “He’s a good man, and we support his decision.”
Burrell said a season impacted by covid-19 was tough on everyone.
Valinsky, 61, was named Norwin’s coach in May of 2019 after coaching Allderdice to a 226-97 record in two stints over 12 seasons (2001-06 and 2012-19). In his second stint, the Dragons were 149-12.
He replaced Lynn Washowich, who resigned after 17 seasons.
Tags: Norwin