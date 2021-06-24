Boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky resigns at Norwin

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky works with his team during a 2019 practice.

Norwin boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky resigned Wednesday after two seasons on the job.

The Knights were 19-23 under Valinsky and lost to Butler in the WPIAL 6A playoffs this past season. They were 6-14 in the section. Valinsky previously coached at Allderdice in Pittsburgh City League.

Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell confirmed Valinsky’s resignation.

“We wish Buddy the best,” Burrell said. “He’s a good man, and we support his decision.”

Burrell said a season impacted by covid-19 was tough on everyone.

Valinsky, 61, was named Norwin’s coach in May of 2019 after coaching Allderdice to a 226-97 record in two stints over 12 seasons (2001-06 and 2012-19). In his second stint, the Dragons were 149-12.

He replaced Lynn Washowich, who resigned after 17 seasons.

Tags: Norwin