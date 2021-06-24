Cancel
Logic Announces YS Collection Vol. 1 For June 2021 Release

By Tristan Kinnett
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogic is set to release a compilation called YS Collection Vol. 1 this Friday, June 25 via Def Jam Recordings. It’s his first official release since announcing his “retirement” in July 2020, led by a single called “Intro” that he released last Friday, June 18. The rapper released a statement...

music.mxdwn.com
