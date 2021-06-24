Logic Announces YS Collection Vol. 1 For June 2021 Release

Bushiroad will release CardFight!! Vanguard - V Clan Collection Vol. 1 and CardFight!! Vanguard - V Clan Collection Vol. 2 into retail on October 22. V Clan Collection Vol. 1 and V Clan Collection Vol. 2 features support for all 24 clans in the V Premium and Premium formats. Vol. 1 has the Royal Paladin, Oracle Think Tank, Genesis, Kagero, Murakumo, Narukami, Dimension Police, Spike Brothers, Pale Moon, Bermuda Triangle, Aqua Force, Megacolony clans; and Vol. 2 comes with the Angel Feather, Shadow Paladin, Gold Paladin, Nubatama, Tachikaze, Nova Grappler, Link Joker, Dark Irregulars, Gear Chronicle, Granblue, Great Nature, Neo Nectar clans. The expansions include reissues of popular units and new Grade 3s as well as Heal Triggers with all-new abilities.