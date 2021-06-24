Logic Announces YS Collection Vol. 1 For June 2021 Release

FROM ASHES TO NEW has released a new EP, "Quarantine Chronicles Vol. 1", via Better Noise Music. The intimate project consists of covers, previously released tracks, and features. The project is the first of a three-part mood EP series the band is releasing ahead of their reconnecting with fans on the road later this summer. This initial offering addresses the feeling of being alone and ignored; it tackles how this darkness leads to irrational decisions that sometimes outweigh the voice of reason. The tracks ultimately remind us that we are never alone. The subsequent two EPs in the series will be released later this summer. "Quarantine Chronicles Vol. 1" is now available to stream across digital platforms.