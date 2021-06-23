Pamela Rae Carpenter went to heaven on angel wings from home June 18, 2021. Pam was born Feb. 13, 1955, in Omak, Wash. to Dorothy and Mark Carpenter. Pam always wore a smile and lovingly helped anyone who needed a hand. Pam moved to Stanwood, Wash. at six years old with her family and resided there until after graduation. She forged lifelong friendships with her classmates. After graduation she returned to Omak and worked at Bramer’ Hardware for several years before opening her own business first providing daycare and then cleaning homes and businesses. For several years, she worked at the Omak Senior Center providing janitorial services. She loved the ladies at the Senior Center, and they returned her love with support throughout her two-and-half-year battle with cancer and final journey. One of her friends stated, they would talk about the bad things then Pam would say enough of that, let’s get on with the good.