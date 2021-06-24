Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox 2, Rays 8: Garrett Richards is having issues

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his last start, Garrett Richards spoke about the league’s crackdown, leading to the impression that he may be affected by the lack of sticky stuff being used now by pitchers. It’s impossible to say for what is causing his recent struggles, and he was getting hit around even before the crackdown, albeit still with solid results. But whatever’s going on, Richards does not have it right now. The veteran struggled once again on Wednesday, this time failing to even make it through two, burying the Red Sox in a whole from which they could not climb.

www.overthemonster.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Matt Andriese
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Yacksel Ríos
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Brandon Workman
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Red Sox 2#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Alex Cora on removing Boston Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta with no-hitter in seventh; ‘It was a no-brainer’

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora removed starting pitcher Nick Pivetta with two outs in the seventh inning in a midst of a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Cora replaced Pivetta (at 100 pitches) with left-handed reliever Josh Taylor who intentionally walked Manuel Margot, a pinch hitter for left-handed batter Ji-Man Choi. Taylor then retired left-handed hitter Joey Wendle for the final out of the inning, stranding two base runners.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers, Alex Cora React To Slugger’s Blast Off Gerrit Cole

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers on Sunday used one of his best swings of the season for a three home runs against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in a 9-2 victory. Devers’ blast, which measured 451 feet to right field, was the second fastest home run in the team’s history, according to Red Sox Notes. It traveled 100.1 miles per hour, second to Devers’ own home run against Aroldis Chapman in 2017. That one measured 102.8 mph.
MLBcbslocal.com

The 10 Craziest Moments From Red Sox’ Wild Win Over Rays

BOSTON (CBS) — Dennis Eckersley, as he often does, said it best: “I’ve seen it all! I mean, this is acid right here. What is going on?!?!”. Really, there wasn’t any better way to react to the countless moments of shock, surprise, agony and elation that was experienced by all participants and viewers of Tuesday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, in a game where first place was on the line.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Marwin Gonzalez leading off in finale vs. Braves; Garrett Richards (0-for-17) looks for first MLB hit

ATLANTA -- Marwin Gonzalez is leading off against the Braves on Wednesday night as the Red Sox look to finish off a quick two-game sweep at Truist Park. Gonzalez -- who is starting at second base -- is hitting first for just the seventh time this season and the first since May 15. Kiké Hernández had led off the last six games but is out of the lineup against Atlanta righty Ian Anderson.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Another Dramatic Red Sox Win, Garrett Richards Whining // Latest On Foreign Substance Fiasco // MLB Cheating Scandal Thread – 6/17 (Hour 1)

(0:00) Zolak and Bertrand react to Christian Arroyo fueling another dramatic Red Sox win, and Garrett Richards crying about the foreign substance crackdown after the game. (14:31) As more pitchers complain about the MLB shutting down any foreign substance use on the mound, we continue to dive into the issue and who’s really at fault.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Franco HR, double in debut, but Rays lose to Red Sox in 11th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — As advertised, Wander Franco got off to a tremendous start for the Tampa Bay Rays with his production — and prediction. Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for the Rays, who lost their seventh straight in falling to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings Tuesday night.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Christian Arroyo’s grand slam gives Boston Red Sox 10-8 win over Braves to finish sweep; Garrett Richards has RBI double (first MLB hit)

ATLANTA — Christian Arroyo just can’t stop hitting clutch home runs for the Red Sox. Arroyo launched a game-winning grand slam — Boston’s first of the season — off Braves reliever A.J. Minter in the seventh inning Wednesday night as the Red Sox came back to beat Atlanta, 10-8, for the second straight night. Arroyo’s fourth homer in 12 games traveled 467 feet, putting the Sox back on top after they had fallen behind an inning earlier.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Boston Red Sox’s Garrett Richards rips MLB for new foreign substance rules: ‘I’m just grateful that I got this far into my career before we’re at this point’

ATLANTA — To say Red Sox starter Garrett Richards is unhappy about Major League Baseball’s new rules governing the use of foreign substances by pitchers would be an understatement. Hours after throwing four innings in Boston’s 10-8 win over the Braves, Richards unloaded on MLB, criticizing the league’s decision to...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Rays lineups: Wander-ful tonight

The Red Sox and reeling Rays begin a crucial three-game series tonight in St. Petersburg (7:10 p.m., NESN), where Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in baseball and a potentially generational talent, will make his Major League debut. It was always a matter of when Franco would get the call...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Rays lineups: Eyes on first place

The Red Sox look to get back on the horse after last night’s Tampa Bay blitz when they finish up their three-game set against the Rays behind Nick Pivetta (7:10 p.m., NESN). Correlation may not equal causation, but Pivetta is one of a number of Sox starters whose luck has turned at the same time Major League Baseball has begun to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances. The long and short of it is that he hasn’t been particularly sharp recently, particularly in the “not giving up the long ball” department—he’s allowed six over his last three starts. Fortunately for the Sox, Michael Wacha, Tampa Bay’s starter, hasn’t been any better, and ought to give Boston a chance to escape the Trop still clinging to the AL East lead.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Future is now as Rays face Red Sox with SS Wander Franco

Amid a season-worst six-game skid, the Tampa Bay Rays are hopeful the midseason call-up of highly touted shortstop Wander Franco will provide a much-needed boost to get back on track. Franco, ranked as baseball's No. 1 prospect by MLB.com, learned he was being called up from Triple-A Durham lateSunday and...
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays Series Preview: Wander Franco meets the Red Sox

Last week was a miserable week for the Tampa Bay Rays when it comes to wins and losses. The Rays have lost six straight, but on Sunday night they announced the top ranked prospect in all of baseball will be making his MLB debut tonight. The Rays fell out of...