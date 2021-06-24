Cancel
MLB

Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

By STEVEN WINE
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep. Ray (5-3) struck out six to increase his season...

www.chron.com
Anthony Kay
Teoscar Hernández
Starling Marte
George Springer
Steven Matz
Bo Bichette
Homer
Jordan Romano
Ryan Wills
Miami Marlins
Baseball
Sports
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
