Collier County, FL

Collier County says sea turtle nests meddled with at Naples Beach

WINKNEWS.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, Collier County officials says four sea turtle nests were meddled with at Naples Beach. It’s a crime that could land people in jail and bring fines against them. Collier County says, with July 4 nearing on the calendar, officials are going to be putting extra signs on the front and back of all of the nests to make sure people know not to touch them. County officials don’t want something like this happening again.

www.winknews.com
Sea Turtles#Nesting#Naples Pier
