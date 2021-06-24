Cancel
Boyd County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha; Rock The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rock County in north central Nebraska Northwestern Holt County in north central Nebraska Eastern Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska Western Boyd County in north central Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Newport, or 15 miles northeast of Bassett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atkinson, Stuart, Butte, Newport, Naper, Emmet, Dustin, Anoka, Hull Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Mariaville, Mills, Brocksburg and Parshall Bridge State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 263 and 298. Highway 12 between mile markers 68 and 118. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

Bassett, NE
Boyd County, NE
Holt County, NE
Keya Paha County, NE
Emmet, NE
North Platte, NE
Anoka, NE
Rock County, NE
