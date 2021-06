Manchester United saw their latest transfer approach for Jadon Sancho rejected – and that comes with a fierce double warning from Borussia Dortmund about the eventual deal. United have been linked with Sancho for the last six transfer windows. However, the affair has never been as close as it is now. According to Tuesday reports, Sancho is confident a move will come true, having shared his belief with his England team-mates. As such, it is reported that Sancho has told friends of the team that he expects him to start the 2021/22 campaign at Old Trafford.