Red Sox are finding ways to succeed without being a dominant team. A 162-game season is such a long, tedious grind that it is nearly impossible for a team to dominate all the way from start to finish. It does happen on occasion — for example, the 2018 Boston Red Sox —but even the best teams in the league typically run into a few rough patches each season. One of the keys to making the playoffs, winning the division, and winning the World Series is limiting these rough patches and making sure that they don’t last for extended periods of time.