Maryland football recruiting: Kevin Winston Jr. down to Terps, Penn State

By Jeff Ermann
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top football prospects in the local 2022 class will be choosing between Maryland and Penn State. DeMatha (Md.) standout Kevin Winston Jr. is down to the Terps and Nittany Lions, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. "The Crib Or Happy Valley? #goterps #weare," he Tweeted, with a graphic...

247sports.com
#Penn State#Terps#Recruiting#American Football#Dematha#Nittany Lions
