Maryland football recruiting: Kevin Winston Jr. down to Terps, Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football program is in an intriguing spot with cornerbacks in the class of 2022. The Buckeyes have secured verbals from Jaheim Singletary, Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner but have not slowed their approach in adding competition at the position. OSU’s mission became evident last weekend with the official visit of Ephesians Prysock. Prysock (6-3, 170 pounds) is a 4-star corner from Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, Calif.) High School. The No. 196 player and No. 24 cornerback tabbed Ohio State as his first official visit, which came on June 11. He left pondering how he could become Kerry Coombs’ next project. Surprisingly, Coombs has not had a challenge like Prysock. Of Coombs’ seven first round NFL draft picks and countless other contributors, none hail from the California; the closest Coombs came to getting a player from there was Clark Phillips III in 2020 but he…