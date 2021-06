Today, Belqis Fathi released a video clip for her new song, “Enaha.”. The artist, Belqis Fathi, surprised the audience today by releasing a video clip of her new song “End” on her YouTube channel, and the song received a great interaction from the audience after Belqis promoted the song a few days ago, as she published several clips of the song’s lyrics on her accounts on the communication sites before revealing the new song that She continues to release the songs of her new album, “Halaat Jadeeda”, and the song is written by Meshari Ibrahim, composed by Abdel Aziz Elwes and distributed by Ali Al-Matrouk.