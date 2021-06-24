Why This Hip Hop Group Was Banned From SNL

Episode 84 of The Slice starts off with the aid of French-born Cameroonian producer and artist James BKS, who takes charge of his new single "Kusema." The vibrant afro-infused record sees the artist rapping and singing for the first time and fully expressing his gift behind the boards and in front of the microphone. The title is Swahili for "to express" and BKS does quite a lot of that with his laidback bassy flow and melodic raps that pepper the Bikoutsi rhythm-inflected backdrop. UK singer Hari's"Fictional Romance" is about being entangled with an individual who is involved with someone else. The heartfelt song sees her questioning her decisions but the act of falling in love can be too powerful for one to resist. Hari brings a refreshing take on the subject with her pained vocals and vividly detailed lyrics that is part reflective, hopeful and sad. This is Hari's 2nd single of the year, it is going to be included in her upcoming EP. Emerging rapper B.I.G Lo DA Artist takes us through his stomping grounds on the summer-tinged bouncy track titled "Ride With Me," off his new album, Evolve. The rapper is in boss mode as he paints a picture of luxury and excess over a smooth head-nodding beat which is peppered by a catchy hook.