What Is Rainbow Capitalism And How Can You Avoid It When Shopping?

Soda drinkers everywhere know that Tab is an icon in the beverage world. It was the original diet soda brand, which kick-started a trend that remains popular today. Tab's flavor is often described as light, slightly tart, and bubbly with hints of lemon-lime and cola. It was low in sucrose and calories, giving it a unique taste. In fact, the drink's ad slogan for the first decade of its life was "Everything you want without sugar" (via Eat Delights). It was a hit among younger generations, who drank more soda than any age group at the time.