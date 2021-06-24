Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

What Is Rainbow Capitalism And How Can You Avoid It When Shopping?

By Claire Mainprize
Posted by 
The List
The List
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The moment the clock strikes midnight on June 1, brightly colored garments touting slogans of acceptance fill the shelves of clothing store giants, the social media accounts for countless brands become a flurry of rainbow filters, and for the next 30 days, companies that desire access to the wallets of all those celebrating Pride Month suddenly become the best LGBTQ+ allies around. This troublesome phenomenon has become known as rainbow capitalism, and it seems to get worse each time the sixth month of the year rolls around.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitalism#Rainbow#Shopping#Breast Cancer Action#The New York Times#H M#Nike#Pride#Lgbtq Community#Lgtbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Economyyourcoffeebreak.co.uk

What Mistakes Should You Avoid when You’re Selling Your Business?

There is precious little that’s easy about selling a business. Particularly if said business is one that you have invested time in creating and cultivating, there can be an element of nostalgic sadness that’s almost impossible to avoid entirely. However, it’s important to cast emotions aside and realise that a...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

You’ve shattered the glass ceiling. But how can you avoid the glass cliff?

Did you just get promoted? Hired for a new job? Before you pop the champagne, read this. For a long time, I thought the glass cliff was a C-suite problem. The term “glass cliff” usually refers to women in upper management roles who are promoted during chaotic corporate crises. (Think International Monetary Fund’s Christine Lagarde.) I was aware of the painfully slow progress toward gender parity. But after talking with my friends and colleagues, I was surprised to realize that most professional women have a glass cliff story.
Mental Healthkiss951.com

What Is This New Term “Social Hangover”? And How Can You Avoid It?

I’d say most of us know what a classic hangover feels like. Fatigue, nausea, a general overactive sensitivity to…almost everything. But a social hangover is different. Because of the pandemic, psychologists say we are now readjusting back to the busyness of the world we live in. Most of us have been dying to start doing things all the time again. But what if our bodies and minds need a little more time to get adjusted?
TechnologyWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Tips for avoiding shipping scams when shopping online

Amazon's Prime Days sales events are the most anticipated shopping days of the year. Even bigger than Cyber Monday and Black Friday. While shoppers get excited about Prime Day, so do scammers and if you placed any orders over the last couple of days, you'll likely hear from cyber criminals trying to take advantage of your anticipation.
Fitnessboxrox.com

What are Muscle Knots and How can You Treat Them?

Learn about muscle knots so that you can prevent them happening to you or know how to treat them if they do affect you. “Knots are small, bump-like areas of muscle that can be painful to the touch. The medical term for muscle knots is myofascial trigger points. These knots...
JapanGreenwichTime

What is a 'rage room' and how can you make money with one

If you have ever felt overwhelmed by daily stress , anger or frustration, it is time to turn to the anger rooms , a new proposal in the world of entertainment that some entrepreneurs are exploring in Mexico. This after knowing their stir in Europe, Asia and the United States.
Economytimerack.com

Time Theft: What is It And How Can Your Business Avoid It?

These days almost everything is done through computers. Time punching, administration, data entry… The list goes on. In fact, in the modern-day, all of these processes would be almost impossible without the use of technology. However, despite all this convenience, in most cases, it hasn’t been able to eliminate time theft at work.
Internetthemanual.com

How You Can Shop Local on Amazon During Prime Day 2021

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, it can be hard to resist purchasing discounted items from manufacturers offering tantalizing deals. If you’re someone who likes supporting local businesses, however, buying discounted goods from off-brand merchants can be a bit problematic. Many of the more affordable brands on Amazon are companies that operate outside of the U.S. to produce products at cheap prices. Fortunately, there is actually a way you can shop just within the United States on Amazon and support local artisans in your region.
EconomyReal Simple

What Is Geographic Arbitrage-and How Can You Pull it Off?

"Geographic arbitrage" is growing in popularity. Simply put, it means saving big by earning income in a strong economy—while living (and spending) somewhere low-cost. Here's how to do it. The normalization of remote work means more salaried employees than ever before are fleeing the cold for warmer shores, leaving small...
Brevard County, FLspacecoastdaily.com

Federal Trade Commission Gives Advice on How to Avoid Online Shopping Scams

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Ahh, summer. Ten sweet yet short weeks to enjoy some of your favorite traditions. Maybe it’s sipping an ice-cold drink on the porch, spending a weekend at the beach, or cooling off with the kids at the pool. Now that you think about it, you might decide to treat yourself to a new porch swing or a new beach umbrella.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Does Tab Soda's Name Actually Mean?

Soda drinkers everywhere know that Tab is an icon in the beverage world. It was the original diet soda brand, which kick-started a trend that remains popular today. Tab's flavor is often described as light, slightly tart, and bubbly with hints of lemon-lime and cola. It was low in sucrose and calories, giving it a unique taste. In fact, the drink's ad slogan for the first decade of its life was "Everything you want without sugar" (via Eat Delights). It was a hit among younger generations, who drank more soda than any age group at the time.
Food & DrinksKITV.com

Coke's make-your-own label fail: 'White lives matter' is OK but 'Black Lives Matter' isn't

Coca-Cola thought personalized bottles might bring some summer fun to its fans. Instead, it met the internet. The company's make-your-own label promotion lets customers write short messages on custom Coke bottles. Although Coca-Cola tried to block some slurs and trademarks, social media users were quick to discover that the company's restrictions were hardly comprehensive — and in some cases blocked inoffensive terms.
Pharmaceuticalsatoallinks.com

What are Concentrates, and How Can You Use Them?

Are you a beginner to buy concentrate online? If yes, you are at the best place. This post is for all those beginners who will experience the Cannabis concentrates. Cannabis concentrates are a new-age product. However, you cannot say that it is completely a new invention. For centuries, you may believe it or not, for centuries the people have been processing Cannabis to extract many desirable compounds. Some of them include Cannabinoids and terpenes.
Skin Carelaurengreenbergmd.com

What can you do to decrease pain when doing facial injections? Journal time!

Injections can hurt. Facial fillers like Juvederm and Restylane. Botox injections to reduce wrinkles. The benefits are great, but sometimes Ouch!. Use a vibration device near the injection. This closes the nerve “gate” so you can’t transmit the pain input to your brain. Use small gauge needles. (I do this-...
Computerstweaklibrary.com

What is FileRepMalware? How Can You Get Rid of It?

Some reputed and efficient third-party antivirus tools have been known to flag off suspicious files as FileRepMalware. In most cases, it is indeed an infection that needs to be acted upon. However, users have reported that there are times when an antivirus program may mistakenly tag it by the same name especially if the file hasn’t been added to its clean set. FileRepMalware was earlier known as Win32:Evo-gen[Susp].
Lifestylemumsnet.com

If you shop in charity shops. What do you buy?

I only ever look for books and dvds. It's made me wonder am I missing out on anything else? I'm not a clothes person, well I wear them obviously but I hate shopping for clothes. Now I'm wondering what else I might be missing out on. What do you buy...
Drinksadland.tv

Jesus and Coca Cola - not a winning combination

NPR tells of an Italian movie, "Seven Kilometers from Jerusalem" that is being held up due to an issue Coca Cola has with the film. The theme of the movie is based upon a Milanese ad exec having a midlife crisis so he makes a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.