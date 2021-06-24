FAIRIES & GNOMES WERE SEEN AT ISLAMORADA LIBRARY’S SUMMER READING PARTY

Islamorada Library’s branch manager Walt Johnson spent the morning of June 12 wrangling a cotton candy machine, videoing children dressed as fairies and plugging in the sound system for Leah Sutter’s live acoustic performance, among other things, while organizing the 2021 summer reading program for children kick-off party with a fairy theme. But that’s all in a day’s work for the long-time library employee who also had the help of staffers Annie Anderson, Susan McKee and Marge Klein, and volunteers Roberto “Pasta” Pantaleo, Shelby Lollis, Jimmy Anderson, Frank and Marlene Derfler, Megan and Theo Shugarman and Sofia Figueredo. “This is just the beginning,” said Johnson. “The reading program is through mid-July.” Children can look forward to raffle ticket prizes for reading and contributing to the fairy house garden, as well as virtual programming. All Monroe County Public Libraries have posted schedule information for summer reading events on their Facebook pages.