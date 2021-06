LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An event described as “the first official Michigan marijuana smoke friendly event” is coming to Lansing. The 420 Cannabis Music Festival will take place in the Adado Riverfront Park on Aug. 13 and 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. It’s set to feature music, cannabis and food. Of course, given the nature of the event, it is only for those aged 21 and up.