Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asian shares tread water, markets eye U.S. inflation signals

By Swati Pandey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckKHt_0adeZgtX00
Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China February 3, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/Files

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Asian shares marked time on Thursday, with China nudging lower, while the U.S. dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% to 695.2 points, off a one-month trough of 685.12 touched earlier this week.

Japan's Nikkei (.N225) rose slightly to 28,905.5, while Chinese shares were in the red with the blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) off 0.3%.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq closed at a record high on Wednesday, while other major U.S. indexes ended lower alongside European stocks.

The market has whipsawed over the last week, feeling the after-effects of a surprise projection for rate increases as soon as 2023 by the U.S. Federal Reserve which knocked stocks, boosted the dollar and led to the flattening of the U.S. bond yield curve.

Investors are now pricing the first full U.S. interest rate rise for February 2023 compared to December 2022 in the immediate aftermath of the Fed meeting.

Overnight, 10-year Treasury yields remained below 1.5% in muted trading.

"Until bond yields break out in a sustainable fashion, in either direction, it remains very hard to determine which direction stocks are headed in over the near term," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

"Much continues to hinge on the upcoming growth data."

Europe released strong manufacturing activity data on Wednesday, while figures on ISM manufacturing and U.S. non-farm payrolls are due next week.

The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers as traders navigated conflicting signals from Fed officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

On Wednesday, two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, just a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early in the Asian session after dipping to 91.509 on Wednesday. It was at 92.408 at the end of last week, the highest since April 9.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar climbed to a 15-month high of 111.11.

The Bank of England is expected to acknowledge the strength of inflationary pressures in recent data when it meets later in the day.

"We do not expect the statement to push back against expectations that interest rates could start to move higher in the second half of next year," ANZ economists said.

The British pound was steady at $1.3959.

Flash U.S. manufacturing PMI climbed to a record high in June, but manufacturers are still struggling to secure raw materials and qualified workers, substantially raising prices for both businesses and consumers.

Early PMI data showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June on the easing of more lockdown measures and the unleashing of pent-up demand.

Oil prices hovered near two years high after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America.

Brent crude futures was last off 5 cents at $75.14 a barrel and U.S. crude eased 5 cents to $73.03 per barrel.

Spot gold prices dipped to $1,776 an ounce.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#Asian#Msci#Asia Pacific#Chinese#Nasdaq#European#The U S Federal Reserve#Treasury#Jpmorgan#Ism#Fed Chair#Japanese#The Bank Of England#Anz#British#Pmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Businessmorningology.com

Dollar edges higher as investors await U.S. payrolls

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar drifted higher on Monday in generally thin trading, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could determine the path of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a gain of 690,000...
StocksUS News and World Report

Global Shares Edge Lower on New COVID-19 Outbreaks in Asia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global shares edged lower on Tuesday, as new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia vied with strong U.S. consumer confidence, and as investors speculated about whether the Federal Reserve would accelerate its timetable to end easy monetary policy. MSCI's all country world index, which tracks shares across 50...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold inches lower on firm US dollar, Fed's hawkish stance

BENGALURU (June 29): Gold prices eased on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made bullion expensive for holders of other currencies while concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected also dented the metal's appeal. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, though a...
Marketsbusinesshala.com

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm dollar, Fed officials’ hawkish views

(Analyst adds comments and updates prices) * Substantial progress on inflation target – Fed’s Barkin. June 29 (Businesshala) – Gold prices fell on Tuesday to hover near a one-week low in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar and concerns that the US Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. Will give.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open a tad lower on Tuesday, tracking weak Asian markets and after reports that India deployed additional 50,000 troops along the China border amid a stalemate in the disengagement process in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. Stock-specific action could be seen, with...
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

U.S. dollar climbs as new virus outbreaks threaten global outlook

FILE PHOTO: Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Saikat Chatterjee.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stock markets on edge over Delta virus variant, Fed policy

LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares inched back from record highs on Tuesday on concerns about new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia undercutting an economic recovery, while investors remained on edge over the United States’ exit from accommodative policy. European stocks, as measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index, were up 0.4%,...
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Back on it's Feet but Central Bank Log Jam May Stifle Recovery

- EUR/USD recovers 1.19 after USD’s momentum fades. - But relative central bank stances may stifle recovery. - As Fed questions market pricing & ECB stands pat. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1795-1.1819. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Sharp rise in European sentiment helps stocks higher

June 29 (Reuters) - European shares ended higher on Tuesday after data showed economic sentiment improved sharply in June, while Adidas (ADSGn.DE) lifted the German index with a share buyback plan. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed 0.3% higher at 456.37 points, after data showed euro zone economic sentiment hit...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper prices fall for fourth day on stronger dollar

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases strengthened the dollar and cast doubt on a speedy rebound of some economies, while plentiful supply of the metal also sapped its appeal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.3% to $9,352 per tonne...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Tech stocks propel S&P 500, Nasdaq to fresh highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Textron gains as brokerage upgrades to ‘overweight’. * Indexes up: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.11%, Nasdaq 0.18% (Updates prices, graphic) June 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso tumbles, virus fears keep Latam FX muted

* Market should price hiking cycle in Colombia this year - Citi * S&P raises economic growth forecast for Brazil, Mexico * $2 billion boost to health spending in Chile as COVID cases rise (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick June 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's currency was set for its worst session in two months on Tuesday, a day after the central bank held interest rates as expected, while Latin American currencies fell as resurgent pandemic fears sent investors to the safety of the dollar. The Colombian peso fell for the first time in four sessions, down 1.7% at 3,764.5 to the dollar, after Monday's rally. Colombian interest rates were kept at a record low 1.75%, and the bank held an expansionary stance as the country battles a third COVID-19 wave, while anti-government protests have disrupted the movement of goods across the country. Citi noted that central bank chief Leonardo Villar's statement that decisions are made on a month-by-month basis suggested that there was no commitment to keep low rates for an extended period. "This makes the overall tone neutral in our view, though some market participants are bound to read it as dovish given ... some were expecting either a hike or a more hawkish tone from the board," Citi said. The market should continue to price a hiking cycle this year and as early as the third quarter, it added. The bank could also possibly mirror hawkish signals from Brazil, Mexico and Chile, with inflation expected to heat up this year. Brazil's real fell 0.2% as the dollar made healthy gains on risk aversion, with the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus spurring fears of global economic disruption. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity has been hitting lows as citizens question his leadership with more than 500,000 fatalities from the virus in Brazil. Data from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a Brazilian think tank, showed consumer prices appeared to be declining in the country, due to recent real strength and falling commodity prices. Ratings agency S&P trimmed its overall growth forecast for emerging market currencies on Monday, citing slow vaccine rollouts as the biggest risk. However, it raised Brazil's economic growth estimate to 4.7% from 3.4% and Mexico's to 5.8% from 4.9%. Mexican financial authorities said on Monday that crypto assets are not legal tender in Mexico and their use could invite sanctions. Chile on Monday announced a $2 billion boost to health spending to address the coronavirus pandemic. But the Chilean peso fell, tracking weakness in copper prices. Latin American stocks also retreated, as the risk-off sentiment extended to global equities. Peruvian markets were closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1374.99 -0.43 MSCI LatAm 2652.04 -0.35 Brazil Bovespa 126790.53 -0.5 Mexico IPC 50348.19 -0.01 Chile IPSA 4302.64 -1.08 Argentina MerVal 63628.93 -0.814 Colombia COLCAP 1263.20 -0.6 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9369 -0.20 Mexico peso 19.8070 0.07 Chile peso 736.3 -0.25 Colombia peso 3764.5 -1.71 Argentina peso 95.6900 0.00 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Portugal to reduce treasury cash cushion by 40% - debt agency

LISBON, June 29 (Reuters) - The cash cushion accumulated by the Portuguese treasury in 2020 is too high for the current evolution of the country’s economy and should be reduced by 40% to 10 billion euros this year, the head of Portugal’s debt agency IGCP said on Tuesday. The treasury...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

OPEC bullish on oil market recovery; virus variants pose risk

LONDON/DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Global oil demand will rebound strongly in the second half of 2021 with oil inventories shrinking, OPEC's chief and experts said on Tuesday while warning that coronavirus variants pose a risk to the recovery. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD treads water around $1780 amid a quiet start to the NFP week

Gold starts the week on the bid while the greenback stays flat. A busy week on the US calendar will be important for the summer months. Update: Gold price is struggling to recover ground above $1780, having found support at $1770 once again. Despite the uptick in the US dollar across the board, the risk-off market mood, in response to rising Delta covid strain concerns, underpins gold’s safe-haven appeal. Further, a minor retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve amid dovish Fed expectations also offer some support to the non-yielding gold price. Looking ahead, gold price will remain at the mercy of the US dollar price action and risk trends, in absence of any first-tier US economic events, which makes it a quiet start to the NFP week.