Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Petco Park replaces Qualcomm Stadium as site of Holiday Bowl

By Heather Dinich
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO -- The Holiday Bowl will move downtown to Petco Park after its home of 42 years, Qualcomm Stadium, was razed. Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville confirmed the move Wednesday. He and officials from the San Diego Padres will unveil renderings Thursday of how the ballpark will accommodate a football field. No date has been set for the 2021 game, which will be the first in a new five-year contract between the Pac-12 and ACC.

www.espn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petco Park#Holiday Bowl#Football Games#American Football#The San Diego Padres#Chargers#Pac 12 Acc#Supercross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLS
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS 8

What to expect for Padres Reopening Day at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — The Padres Reopening Day is only hours away and fans are ready to fill Petco Park when it opens to full capacity Thursday. Physical distancing will be lifted and fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear a mask. “So many coming in today and talking...
NFLNBC Sports

Bears make offer to purchase racetrack in Chicago suburb, site of potential stadium

The Bears have made their strongest statement yet that they will consider moving out of Soldier Field. Days after the mayor of the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights said the Bears might move to his city, the Bears confirmed that they are considering buying the Arlington International Racecourse, a stadium-sized property about 30 miles from Soldier Field.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Petco Park at full capacity brings more business to downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The San Diego Padres played a game at Petco Park at full capacity for the first time in 630 days when they face the Cincinnati Reds Thursday at what the team is billing as “San Diego’s Opening Day.”. Capacity had been limited at Petco Park this season...
NFLChicago Sun-Times

Bears submit bid for land in Arlington Heights as potential new stadium site

The possibility of the Bears leaving Soldier Field for a new stadium in Arlington Heights became significantly more realistic once they put in a bid to buy the Arlington International Racecourse property. The potential relocation had been little more than speculation until team president Ted Phillips announced the bid Thursday....
MLBNBC San Diego

Play Ball! Padres Ecstatic to Have Petco Park at Full Capacity Again

During recent road trips the Padres have played in some packed houses. The Houston Astros and New York Mets both had more than 30,000 people in their yards. Now, finally, it’s San Diego’s turn. “I know the guys feel this way. Our staff feels this way. It’s an advantage when...
Visual ArtUSA Today

WATCH: Artist makes mini-replica of Rose Bowl stadium out of paper

The pandemic has given more Americans the ability to work from their homes and their own studios. Maybe you will come up with a creative project … such as making mini-replicas of famous American sports stadiums out of paper. That’s what the creator of the @PaperStadiums Twitter account and YouTube...
NFLillinoisnewstoday.com

Once again, Bears is considering a new site for a new stadium

Lake Forest – Surprisingly, the Bears made even bigger moves than they did in Draft Night to win their next potential quarterback in the future. But like the big move to buy Justin Fields, the announcement made on Wednesday was something the team had done earlier. The team’s president and...
NFLNBC Sports

Reports: Bills plan new stadium in Orchard Park

The Bills are planning a new outdoor stadium in Orchard Park, New York, according to multiple reports. Thad Brown of WROC reports the new stadium, which will have a partial covering for fans, will take 3-5 years from start to finish. The Bills could open their new facility as early as 2025, but 2026 or 2027 is more likely.