SBA restores council aimed at improving access to capital for underserved communities

By Matthew Kish
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack- and Hispanic-owned businesses have lagged in access to loans. The SBA is restoring a council that aims to address the gap.

Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Premium Mortgage Corporation Launches Neighborhood Vitality Program For Underserved Communities

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a lender that prides itself on innovation, technology, and inclusiveness, Premium Mortgage Corporation is proud to announce the deployment of its "Neighborhood Vitality" program; a strategy it believes will help underserved communities in upstate New York. Premium Mortgage Corporation—who already provides more loans to minorities in Buffalo than every other non-bank lender—has established a special financing fund of a minimum of $500,000 to further incentivize the purchase of homes in historically disadvantaged communities. Moreover, these monies will be advertised and dispersed through Premium Mortgage Corporation's unique proprietary software that will identify properties in underserved communities for which the incentive is available, and advertise the incentive to real estate agents and consumers in a manner that will encourage the purchase of real estate in these targeted communities.
Garner, IAkiow.com

Garner Council Approves Loan Agreement for Capital Improvements

The Garner City Council is moving ahead with a loan agreement to pay for capital improvements the ultimately benefit not only the downtown businesses, but Garner residents as well. The city passed Resolution 2021-29 which calls for the issuance of $2.5 million in general obligation bonds. It also calls for the levy of taxation to help pay for the bonds.
Lowell, MALowell Sun

With new MassHealth funding, Community Health Centers in Lowell and Fitchburg look to improve patient access

LOWELL — Following the recent announcement that the state will be substantially increasing rates in MassHealth (Medicaid) payments for local community health centers, officials at Lowell Community Health Center (LCHC) and Community Health Connections (CHC) in Fitchburg told The Sun that they intend to use the money to support their staffs and improve patient access.
Pittsburgh, PAsopghreporter.com

$1.8 Million grant will enhance lending in underserved communities

Landmarks Community Capital Corporation, a non-profit lending subsidiary of Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation, has received a $1,825,000 grant from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as part of the federal government’s award of $1.25 billion in Covid-19 relief funds for community development financial institutions (CDFIs) working in underserved communities.
Charitiessmarteranalyst.com

TD Bank Group Donates C$1M to MUHC to Improve Health Care Access for Remote Communities

This project, led by Dr. Reza Forghani and Dr Caroline Reinhold, will use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze emergency medical images that require urgent examination. This will help to accelerate care and could potentially save lives. Julie Quenneville, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation, said that as patients who suffer a stroke in rural communities are 30% more likely to die than patients in urban areas, every second counts when providing urgent care to these communities.
Small BusinessPosted by
Black Enterprise

SBA Launches $100M Community Navigator Pilot Program To Aid Businesses in Underserved Communities

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)  announced that it is currently accepting applications for a new initiative called the Community Navigator Pilot Program. According to a press release, owners of businesses that are socially and economically disadvantaged, in addition to women and veteran-owned ones, will be given priority. Community Navigator Pilot Program applications will be accepted from the SBA until July 12, 2021. A decision about the competitive grant awards which will range from $1 million to $5 million may be made by August 2021. A two-year performance period will also be required.
U.S. Politicsstateofreform.com

Federal dollars coming to support underserved communities

Nearly $30 million in recently-announced federal funding is coming to Maryland to support high-risk and underserved communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The CDC recently awarded $21.2 million to the Maryland Dept. of Health to address...
Plano, TXMySanAntonio

Blue Novo and VitalTech Partner to Provide Equitable Access to Healthcare for Underserved and Underprivileged Communities

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. BlueNovo and VitalTech have partnered in an initiative to provide virtual care and telehealth services to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). “Community based healthcare organizations have always been at the forefront of improving outcomes and leveraging lower costs for expanding care. Clinical quality measures and transparency are key to actionable data,” says Fernan Caparas, (CTO), BlueNovo. “The convergence of BlueNovo’s unparalleled organizational data coupled with VitalTech’s unprecedented patient data allow for a unique partnership that identifies all quality measures across every touch point across the care-delivery continuum.”
InternetNWI.com

TIMES EDITORIAL: Support effort to improve broadband access

Late last month, Indiana Farm Bureau announced the formation of the Indiana Broadband Strategic Partnership. The partnership was conceived as a way to bring broadband internet to communities that are to often overlooked and underserved. It's also promoting the Indiana Speed Test, which according to Indiana Farm Bureau is "a...
Charitieskeepvirginiabeautiful.org

Improving Lives of the Underserved

A special focus of our Green Grants this year is to support diverse groups and underserved populations by adding five additional grant awards, for a total of thirty-five awards, with one announcement being made each day in the month of June. Today, KVB recognizes two organizations that are working to improve the lives of the communities they serve.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

Deadline approaching for Delta related SBA working capital loans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds businesses that the deadline to apply for SBA federal disaster loans due to economic injury from Hurricane Delta is July 16, 2021. Small aquaculture and most private nonprofit business organizations of any size can apply for Economic Injury Disaster...
San Diego, CAPosted by
University City News

City Council passes 2022 budget; includes funding to restore two park rangers and establish CIP for University Community Library

As posted on @JoeLaCavaD1 Facebook: [On Monday, June 14, City] Council passed the final FY22 budget. I advocated for and received funding to restore 2 park rangers previously cut from the budget, seed funding to establish a CIP [Capital Improvement Project] for the South UC Library [University Community Library] Expansion (a project that has been slated for fund​ing since 2002), and allocation for Public Power Feasibility study made possible by the hard work from Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.