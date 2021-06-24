Cancel
GTFO's Rebirth://EXTENDED Update Today As New Version Is teased

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, 10 Chambers Collective released the Rebirth://EXTENDED update GTFO today along with news of Version 1.0 on the way. An extension of the April 2021 update added to the game, this will add five new expeditions for a total of thirteen unique missions, as well as a new game objective that tasks players with surviving 30-minutes in what is essentially a brutal gauntlet of enemies until the timer runs out. All while also trying to solve complex tasks like hacking computer terminals to clear their path. We have more details about the update for you below, as we wait to see what version 1.0 will look like as they teased that it will be coming to the game later this year.

