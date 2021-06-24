Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

SHAKESPEARE UNDER THE STARS-MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

visitdallas.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAKESPEARE UNDER THE STARS COMES TO ADDISON WITH MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. *Now featuring some ado about the 1990s and baseball... Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnics to The Addison Conference and Theatre Center lawn and join The Classics Theatre Project in welcoming summer and the return of live theatre in frolicking, feel good fashion.

www.visitdallas.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Much Ado About Nothing#Ado#The Addison Conference#Aa#The Aragon Soldiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballKirkus Reviews

MUCH ADO ABOUT BASEBALL

A middle schooler struggles to adjust after moving to an idyllic Massachusetts town. Trish Das is at a crossroads. Not only is the 12-year-old unhappy that her family has moved yet again due to her mother’s cardiology career, she also has to try out for a new baseball team. The fact that one of her new teammates is a former archrival further complicates matters. Math prodigy Ben Messina went head-to-head against fellow math whiz Trish at last spring’s Math Puzzlers Championship. When Trish emerged victorious, Ben was stunned. The two get closer when the team’s mysterious pregame snacks start making everyone play better while also causing magical side effects during games. Equally surprising are the cryptic puzzle booklets Trish and Ben receive in the mail that lead them to even more wins. But as the puzzles get harder to solve, the risk of failing to do so increases. Alternating between Trish’s and Ben’s perspectives, LaRocca’s novel—a companion to 2019’s Midsummer’s Mayhem—is a Much Ado About Nothing homage that explores parental expectations, complicated friendships, and teamwork. The protagonists’ love of problem-solving shines through, and the puzzles themselves are clearly explained. As a third-generation Indian American, Trish also has moving conversations about the circumstances that led her grandparents to emigrate and how those decisions still impact their lives. Ben is implied White. Final illustrations not seen.
Books & Literaturebooksamillion.com

William Shakespeare

The acclaimed Pelican Shakespeare series edited by A. R. Braunmuller and Stephen Orgel. The legendary Pelican Shakespeare series features authoritative and meticulously researched texts paired with scholarship by renowned Shakespeareans. Each book includes an essay on the theatrical world of Shakespeare's time, an introduction to the individual play, and a detailed note on the text used. Updated by general editors Stephen Orgel and A. R. Braunmuller, these easy-to-read editions incorporate over thirty years of Shakespeare scholarship undertaken since the original series, edited by Alfred Harbage, appeared between 1956 and 1967. With definitive texts and illuminating essays, the Pelican Shakespeare will remain a valued resource for students, teachers, and theater professionals for many years to come.
Marianna, FLChipley Bugle

Chipola’s “Much Ado About Nothing” opens Friday

MARIANNA— Chipola College will present Shakespeare’s, “Much Ado about Nothing,” Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 20 at 2 p.m. The performance will be held on the West Lawn at the Center for the Arts. General admission tickets are $5 at the show. There are no advance ticket sales. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. No tents or umbrellas will be permitted. In case of rain, the performance will be moved inside the Center for the Arts Theatre.
Salida, COMountain Mail

Shakespeare returns to the park

Shakespeare in the Park returns to Riverside Park for almost the 10th summer at 6 p.m. June 26 and 27, during Salida ArtWalk weekend. It’s “almost” the 10th season for the group, directed by Devon Kasper, because last year’s performance was canceled due to COVID 19. This year’s show is...
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Did Shakespeare smoke cannabis?

If you’ve ever read Act 3, Scene 1 of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” you may have asked yourself, “Was this guy high?” Good news—you’re not *completely* alone. Some historians have had the same thought. The idea that William Shakespeare may have taken a few hits while writing his 38 plays...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Theatre Cedar Rapids presents ‘Bright Star’ under the stars

CEDAR RAPIDS — From the beautiful mind sporting an arrow around it comes a play that shoots straight to the heart of love, loss, adoption and rebirth. Theatre Cedar Rapids is staging “Bright Star,” a recent musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, in Brucemore’s Peggy Boyle Whitworth Amphitheater from June 18 to July 3.
Farmville, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Stars under the Stars returns this summer

Grab your popcorn and unfold your lawn chair because Stars Under the Stars is back for its 2021 season. Since its inception in 1998, the Stars Under the Stars event has invited residents to gather at the Crute Stage on Main Street in Farmville to watch classic movies under the night sky.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Free Movie Friday Night Under The Stars

Texarkana's newest event center Crossties in downtown Texarkana will feature the Disney movie "Moana" for free Friday night under the stars. The Disney movie "Moana" is one of my daughter's favorites and of course, she knows every song in the movie. With the voice of Dewayne 'The Rock' Johnson as 'Maui', it is really a treat and is great for kids of all ages.
Sag Harbor, NYEast Hampton Star

Sag Cinema Under the Stars

The Sag Harbor Cinema is partnering with Mashashimuet Park to present an eclectic series of films, focused on anti-heroes and other misfits, in the park every Friday at sunset, starting this week with Allan Arkush's 1979 cult classic, "Rock 'n' Roll High School." Produced by Roger Corman, the musical comedy features the punk rock legends the Ramones, who join the rebellious students at Vince Lombardi High School to overthrow the teachers and take over the building.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

August Under the Stars concert series returns to Allandale

KINGSPORT — Friends of Allandale will present another season of August concerts beginning Aug. 5 at the Allandale Amphitheater. All shows are free and present a great opportunity for family entertainment. FOA President Jan Stapleton said, “After having to cancel our sixth season because of the pandemic, we’re excited to...
Springer, OKKTEN.com

Springer Days features cinema under the stars

SPRINGER, Okla. (KTEN) -- Cool Breeze RV Park in Springer hosted an event Friday evening for area residents to enjoy yard games, local food, and even cinema under the stars. The park and drive-in, along with the Sammich Shack food truck, came together to offer the Springer Days event. “There...
Performing Artsthecragandcanyon.ca

Canmore Summer Theatre Festival returns to live in-person shows

Last summer, the festival adjusted to the pandemic with virtual performances. This year, CSTF will return to live in-person shows. This August, Pine Tree Players will be staging their fourth season of the annual Canmore Summer Theatre Festival. In a year full of challenges, the Canmore Summer Theatre Festival (CSTF) said they hope to bring joy, laughs, and tears to your eyes as they return to an outdoor venue to gather as a community.
Redondo Beach, CAeasyreadernews.com

Music in the garden, under the stars

Violinist Emily Moore, sitting outdoors on a recent sunny afternoon, mentions the difficulty of finding intimate venues in which to perform. “We call them listening spaces,” she explains, “the small space where acoustic acts do really well. The string quartet will never do well in a bar.” She laughs: “We are not that band!”
TV & Videosthegreencities.com

Peddler’s Village debuts Showtime Under the Stars

Live entertainment, food, and drinks on select weekends this summer. Looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer? Peddler’s Village debuts their new outdoor entertainment, Showtime Under the Stars, on June 25th and June 26th. The adult series will offer live mystery and comedy shows with themed beverages in their new large-capacity tent.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: 2 Friends Were Playing Golf

Today's #jokeoftheday tells the story of two friends who went out to play golf. However, the other guy noticed something weird about his friend's golf ball and decided to talk about it. On Saturday, two friends, Paul and Peter, decided to go out to play golf. As they were about...
Books & Literaturethecritic.co.uk

Contemporary writing with a twist and a tug

In this month’s fiction selection, John Self discovers novels that successfully use their style to enhance rather than simply describe the story. This article is taken from the July 2021 issue of The Critic. To get the full magazine why not subscribe? Right now we’re offering five issue for just £10.
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

The week in theatre: J’Ouvert; Under Milk Wood; Happy Days – review

Notting Hill carnival and Dylan Thomas’s radio masterpiece come to the stage, while no one does lockdown like Beckett. It is an unlikely phenomenon in the West End. Women slamming their arguments against the fourth wall of a proscenium arch theatre as if it were a wall of death. Within the past two years, Emilia and Six have supplied feminism in farthingales. Now J’Ouvert, the third play in producer Sonia Friedman’s Re:Emerge season at the Pinter, roars across the stage in Lycra and feathers and sequins, turquoise and pink and scarlet, bumping and grinding. It is greeted, even by a socially distanced, quelled-by-Covid-regs audience, with whoops and a stirring among the stalls: in other circumstances there would be dancing.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Movies Under the Stars Returns Next Month

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is bringing back the much beloved Movies Under the Stars event next month. This year, the event is bringing some huge blockbuster movies for the whole family to enjoy together. Movies Under The Stars Schedule:. Friday, July 9 at 6:30pm. Prien Lake Park, 3700 West...