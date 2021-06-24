Cancel
Britney Spears addresses court on “abusive” conservatorship: “I just want my life back”

By Jackson Langford
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has addressed a Los Angeles court in an open hearing today, and has publicly called for an end to her “abusive” conservatorship that sparked the #FreeBritney movement. Spears delivered an emotional testimony on Wednesday (June 23) to the Los Angeles County Superior Court in which she expressed how...

