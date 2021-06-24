Cancel
Ramsey County, MN

July open house at St. Paul’s Highland Water Tower canceled as reservoir demolition proceeds

By Frederick Melo
Pioneer Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited demolition of the Highland Reservoir kicked into high gear on Wednesday, revealing the interior of the century-old, 18-million-gallon water basin that has been offline for seven years. The hilltop overlooking Snelling Avenue has sat largely untouched since the 1920s and is being taken down, while improvements to Ramsey County’s Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena and the adjoining parking lot move forward.

www.twincities.com
Saint Paul, MN
