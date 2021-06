As much as I like to take roads less traveled, often my vacation time seems sadly to be in geographical sync with every other explorer. Experience Great Smoky Mountains National Park — the U.S.’s most-visited park — on Labor Day Weekend? I did that, and spent hours stuck in traffic. Wait for Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park in August? I did that too, with vast camera-carrying crowds waiting for the geyser to photobomb us. So imagine visiting Dry Tortugas National Park — just 70 miles west of Key West, Florida, over spring break. It seemed like the worst-ever timing. Instead, it was amazing. One hundred square miles for just a few hundred daily visitors finally put the travel odds in my favor.