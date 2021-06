If these trends continue, the summer of 2021 might be the summer you get to rebuild your deck after all. It was mid-April of this year that we first alerted you to the fact that the cost of lumber was out of control in the United States. After some digging, the answer that kept being thrown at us as to why prices were so astronomical was that when everyone was stuck at home during the height of the pandemic, they figured they'd set out to tackle some home improvement projects and since the lumber mills were closed, the demand for lumber was greater than the supply.