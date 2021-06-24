Cancel
Law Enforcement

Justice for All: A changing mindset may be key to reform

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne local police chief believes changing the mindset of police officers is at the heart of any potential reform initiatives. Fairfield Police Chief Bob Kalamaras says over the past year — since the murder of George Floyd — many police officers have begun leaving the profession. "While it has been...

hudsonvalley.news12.com
George Floyd
Brenda Kupchick
#Native American
