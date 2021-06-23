'F9': On Going to Space, Getting Back to Basics and the 'Greatest Finale in Cinematic History'

Ludacris is ready (sort of) for the finale of the Fast and Furious movies. But are you?. The Fast and the Furious blockbusters, for all their gleaming cars, booming explosions, and outlandish stunts, are about family. Family of the blood variety and the family we choose. F9, the upcoming ninth entry in a $5 billion franchise, sticks with that winning formula. Expect everything from mega-magnets to vehicles zipping across rickety bridges to a car flying in space. Yes, you read that last one right. And then there’s Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and his young son, Marcos, as well as Dom’s sister, Mia (Jordana Brewster), plus their circle of friends/crew, which includes Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Han Seoul-Oh (Sung Kang). Among the villains are Cipher (Charlize Theron, returning from The Fate of the Furious) and the assassin Jakob (John Cena), who also happens to be Dom’s estranged brother and quite formidable behind the wheel of a car himself.