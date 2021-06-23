Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'F9': On Going to Space, Getting Back to Basics and the 'Greatest Finale in Cinematic History'

WUSA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat the hell is Fast & Furiousgonna do now? After years of fans remarking, mostly in jest, that the franchise would eventually have to leave Earth to top its own preposterous set pieces, F9 is taking one small step for family, one giant leap for familykind. As teased (or spoiled)...

www.wusa9.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Nischelle Turner
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Ludacris
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outer Space#Sports Cars#Fast Furiousgonna#Roman#Pontiac#Et#Universal Pictures 2009#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Aerospace & DefenseThrillist

Could the 'F9' Family Really Take a Car to Space?

We asked some physicists about sending a Pontiac Fiero rocket into orbit. Well, they finally did it. In F9, members of the Fast family go to space. Specifically, Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris) enter orbit in a souped-up Pontiac Fiero with some help from the dudes from Tokyo Drift as part of a plan to disable a satellite that will give the villainous Otto (Thue Ersted Rasmussen) world domination capabilities. The sequence is just as intended: ridiculous and hilarious. But, as Roman flails around nervously—he was apparently eating candy in the spacecraft—while Tej negs him and tries to maintain his cool as they zoom out of Earth's atmosphere, we had to ask ourselves: Could you really catapult a car into outer space?
MoviesVanity Fair

F9 Is a Blast, Until Melodrama Drags It Back to Earth

There is a brief scene in F9—the latest installment in the Fast and Furious film series, opening on June 25—that I have not been able to shake since seeing it. It’s a quick shot of our macho-sentimental hero, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), regarding the ruins of a race track where he first cut his teeth as a lover of cars, an adept driver, and I guess eventual world-saving superhero. There Diesel is, now 53 years old, in the familiar—but somehow glammed up—Dom regalia: tight but not too tight jeans, shirt with the sleeves cut off, and work boots with the faintest of lifts in the heel.
MoviesWashington Post

As theaters reopen, a crucial cinematic ingredient is back: The audience

So goes the refrain during the rapturous final scene of “In the Heights,” which played at the Avalon Theatre for the cinema’s grand reopening last weekend. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lyrics couldn’t have been more apt on that Saturday night, as longtime patrons hugged, fist-bumped and waved in the lobby of the elegant movie palace, a beloved Northwest D.C. fixture since 1923.
Movies/Film

Sylvie’s Fighting Style in ‘Loki’ Was Inspired by the Charlize Theron Action Movie ‘Atomic Blonde’

This post contains spoilers for the third episode of Loki. Jumping through the space-time portal had mixed results for Loki (Tom Hiddleston), but was a major win for fans. Episode 3 of the Disney+ series Loki allowed both the audience and its lead character to get acquainted with the mysterious Variant (Sophia Di Martino) that the TVA is determined to hunt down. And though Di Martino’s Sylvie certainly confirmed herself to be a threat to the agency our “hero” has joined, this has not turned the audience against her: in addition to being a new version of a favorite character, Sylvie is also an absolute badass.
Movieskiss951.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.
Movieswaxahachiesun.com

Film review: “F9: The Fast Saga” has no value as a film

The latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “F9: The Fast Saga” hit theaters recently and oddly reminded me of the experience I had when I cleaned out my kitchen pantry and found a swollen can of peaches in the back. This film, and I use that term loosely, reminded me of that can: expired, rotten, and of no value.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Best Character Introductions in Cinema History

Ricky Church on the best character introductions in cinema history…. Sometimes a character’s introduction in a movie makes a lasting impression that becomes an integral part of the film’s legacy. Whether its through their swagger, high-stakes danger or a one-liner, their introduction not only sets up their role in the film, but can make quite an impact in pop culture with fans endlessly quoting their lines or spawning countless parodies. In this piece, we’ll be breaking down some of the most memorable and compelling character introductions in cinema and why they have remained so legendary through the years.
Dallas, TXFort Worth Weekly

Film Shorts // June 30-July 6, 2021

The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) The sequel to the 2017 animated film features adult versions of the brothers (voiced by Alec Baldwin and James Marsden) being temporarily turned back into babies by a magic potion. Additional voices by Eva Longoria, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, and Jeff Goldblum. (Opens Friday)
MoviesDen of Geek

Best Movies Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Movies are back. It at least feels that way when you see the numbers that films like F9 and A Quiet Place Part II are earning. But more than just the thrill of going back to theaters, July signals what is typically considered to be the height of the summer movie season. On a hot evening, there are few things better than some cold air conditioning and a colder drink of your choice while escapism plays across a screen.
Movies411mania.com

Where Does Fast & Furious Go After F9?

Before we begin, let’s take a moment and think about where the Fast & Furious started and where it’s at now. Pretty impressive for a franchise whose first movie was described as, “Not Point Break so much as Point Less.” I remember when Vin Diesel rejected $20 million to reprise the role of Dominic Toretto in 2 Fast 2 Furious. The series continued and Diesel had a change of heart and came back for the fourth chapter, Fast & Furious and the franchise never looked back.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Ludacris Talks About Going to Space in ‘Fast 9’ and the Finale(s) for the ‘Furious’ Family

Ludacris is ready (sort of) for the finale of the Fast and Furious movies. But are you?. The Fast and the Furious blockbusters, for all their gleaming cars, booming explosions, and outlandish stunts, are about family. Family of the blood variety and the family we choose. F9, the upcoming ninth entry in a $5 billion franchise, sticks with that winning formula. Expect everything from mega-magnets to vehicles zipping across rickety bridges to a car flying in space. Yes, you read that last one right. And then there’s Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and his young son, Marcos, as well as Dom’s sister, Mia (Jordana Brewster), plus their circle of friends/crew, which includes Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Han Seoul-Oh (Sung Kang). Among the villains are Cipher (Charlize Theron, returning from The Fate of the Furious) and the assassin Jakob (John Cena), who also happens to be Dom’s estranged brother and quite formidable behind the wheel of a car himself.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Old Guard 2 will start filming next year, Charlize Theron says

The Old Guard 2 has a script and will start filming next year, according to Charlize Theron. The actor, who played Andy in The Old Guard and also produced the movie, broke the news to Variety. She didn't give away any specifics about the plot or what to expect from the sequel, besides confirming that Marwan Kenzari's Joe and Luca Marinelli's Nicky would both be returning. Variety notes that the sequel will start filming "in the first quarter of 2022," so that's anywhere between January and March.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Get Dueling Trailers For Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’

To commemorate one month out from the theatrical (and Disney+ premier access) release of Jungle Cruise, Disney is finally debuting those “dueling trailers” that played at the 2019 D23 fest. Yes, the first “for your eyes only” marketing bits for the Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt movie, which offers literally dueling trailers each highlighting the two main stars, comes online almost two years after their August 2019 “debut.” Yes, it’s been a long time for some of these Covid-delayed biggies, and the hell some mid-to-late 2020 offerings (Minions 2, Morbius, etc.) won’t actually open theatrically until 2022. So, yeah, feast your eyes on these things, which I am assuming are the same as what existed in August 2019.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Even More Fast and Even More Furious: Charlize Theron to Star in Cipher Spin-Off

The Fast and Furious franchise continues to roll on with even more spin off news. Just this week it was teased that the next movies might feature a return for Paul Walker's character via visual effects in F10 and F11. But today, word broke that Universal is moving forward on a spin off feature that will focus on Charlize Theron's cyber antagonist, Cipher. She first appeared in the eighth entry, The Fate of the Furious and returned for F9. Now they want to give her a movie that will be strictly focused on the development of her character. At one time, Theron didn't seem to do these types of movies but has recently been doing several action-centric features including projects for Netflix including The Old Guard.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Vin Diesel Eyes More Oscar Winners for ‘Fast and Furious’ Finale: Michael Caine and Rita Moreno

It’s not unprecedented for Oscar-winning talent to set up shop with “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchise. Just ask Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, both of whom have now starred in at least two or more “Fast” entries. Now comes word that series star and producer Vin Diesel has two more Oscar winners on his wish list for the “Fast” finale, which will be split into two films “Kill Bill” style. The finale will bring the total number of “Fast” movies to eleven. Who does Diesel have on his list? Rita Moreno, for starters.