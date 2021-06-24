Cancel
Public Health

Jim Bakker Agrees to Pay $156,000 for Claiming Silver Solution Could Cure Coronavirus

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Televangelist Jim Bakker has reached a settlement agreement over his false claims that a health supplement made of colloidal silver could alleviate and cure COVID-19. Bakker and Morningside Church Productions will pay $156,000 to the plaintiffs, and they are prohibited from marketing and selling Silver Solution as a curative, which the preacher did in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He said of the supplement, “God gave us this product, I believe.” He shipped Silver Solution, which has no known health benefits and can turn skin permanently blue, to supporters in exchange for donations of $80 to $125. Missouri’s attorney general sued Bakker and his church in response. As a stipulation of the settlement, Bakker admits no wrongdoing.

