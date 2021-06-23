Cancel
4H static project display begins Thursday

By rjean@willistonherald.com
Williston Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Every year a small army of volunteers from the community helps to judge the year-long efforts of 4-H member projects ranging from STEM to horticulture, and many others in between. 4-H requires the youths to appear properly dressed for the occasion, which includes wearing their 4-H pin properly on a...

www.willistonherald.com
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Senior project raises $5k for ‘New Beginnings’

Ali Rehder hosted a golf tournament at the Grangeville Country Club June 5 for her senior project. The tournament/sponsorships raised more than $5,000 to be donated to A New Beginnings Adoption Agency in Boise. June 10, Cottonwood Chronicle.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Town Band Concerts Begin Thursday

After last year’s hiatus, the Falmouth Town Band, under the direction of Thomas Borning, will start its 2021 summer season on Thursday, July 1, at 7:30 PM. The band, which comprises approximately 80 musicians of all ages and vocations, has been performing for the Falmouth community for over 50 years. Concerts are free and are held at the Music and Arts Pavilion on Scranton Avenue. Restrooms are available, and it is advised to bring a folding chair or blanket to sit on. The band is partially funded by the Falmouth Cultural Council. The concert series will run every Thursday from 7:30 to 9 PM through September 2.
WeatherKIMT

Rochesterfest parade reworked into a static display at 125 Live

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochesterfest parade is now rescheduled for this weekend but it will look significantly different than expected. The parking lot at 125 Live will be turned into a static display of parade floats basically allowing anyone who worked hard to create one to show it off this weekend.
Temple, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Juneteenth events begin Thursday

After a year of being unable to celebrate the holiday, organizations in Temple and Belton will hold events this week for Juneteenth. The state holiday this year is set to be honored Thursday in Temple by the Central Texas Housing Consortium and Saturday at the Bell County Museum in Belton.
Belmont County, OHbarnesville-enterprise.com

HEAP Summer Crisis Program to begin Thursday

The HEAP Summer Crisis Program for the Community Action Commission of Belmont County begins Thursday and runs through Sept. 30. The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income eligible households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household members health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Eligible households can receive up to $500.00, if they are a client of a regulated utility, or $800.00, if they are a client of unregulated utility, and/or an air conditioner to clients that meet age or medical requirements who have not received one in the last three years. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance.
Longview, TXKLTV

Broughton Recreation Center closes as renovation project begins

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Broughton Park and Recreation Center closed Monday as a 13-month renovation and expansion project begins. The project comes with a price tag of over $5 million. The center will be expanded with the addition of a new basketball court, new library, and an exercise room, while the park will undergo renovations with extending the walking trails and creating new entrances and a plaza.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

4H News: Clever Clovers

MOUNT VERNON – The Clever Clovers met at 6:30 p.m. on June 10 at the Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. Roll call and minutes were held by Phoebe Hults. The health report led by Lily Schlairet was about food safety — how to stay safe in the kitchen, and always wash your hands before eating and handling food.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

The Roundup begins at the McGrath Amphitheatre Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Roundup – formerly the BBQ Roundup – will return to the McGrath Amphitheatre this weekend starting today, June 24th and will run through Saturday, June 26th. Dubbed the “tastiest music festival in Cedar Rapids”, The Roundup will feature well-known headliners from the...
Continental, OHcontinentalenews.com

Continental Lucky Stars 4H News

Fun skits, playing with robots, health and safety tips, community service, demonstrations, fun games, a fundraiser, an awesome pallet creation, and ice cream are some of the fun stuff our Stars took part in this year. On Monday, June 7th the Continental Lucky Stars 4H Club met to wrap up their 4h year. Members are putting their final finishing touches on projects for the 2021 Putnam County Fair.
Henry County, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Small pets star at 4H Fair

“It’s their world, we’re just living in it,” the 4-H small pets judge told the young woman with a Siamese crossbred cat. Dr. Patrick Fairbrother, a veterinarian who owns Alpha Vet Care Associates, served as the judge on Monday, June 21, in the dairy and beef show barn on the Henry County fairgrounds in Cambridge.
Lake Orion, MIlakeorionreview.com

Lions Club Jubilee begins on Thursday in downtown Lake Orion

The aroma of elephant ears and kettle corn wafting in the air, the screams of the young and old alike as the Pirates of the Seven Seas ship first ascends and then plunges, leaving that empty feeling in your stomach. The ding of game bells and the “awes” of children...
Hayden, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Free Summer Concert Series begins Thursday in Hayden

The free music that entices us to kick off our shoes and dance barefoot in North Idaho's grassy parks has been adding that special something to our summers for three decades. "I can remember very clearly getting started in 1992," Chris Guggemos, owner of Handshake Productions, said Tuesday. Guggemos, then-manager...
Ridgefield, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Artist's quarantine project on display at daughter's Ridgefield wedding

RIDGEFIELD — A local artist’s quarantine project was displayed to dozens of wedding guests Friday as Tara-Marie Lynch and Ryan Bares prepared to tie the knot. The ceremony was held at Keeler Tavern Museum. Its sprawling greens and illustrious gardens were the focus of Judi Lynch’s paintings, which she spent “countless hours” commissioning over the past year as a wedding gift for her daughter.
Monroeville, OHNorwalk Reflector

4H News

Monroeville and Country held their 4H meeting on June 13 at Cottonwood Cove. Recreation Officer, Vinny Schafer, suggested that any member who wanted to participate in floating in the pond while the meeting was held to bring inner tubes. Several members enjoyed cooling off and floating in the pond. The...
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

Livingston County 4H and FFA Fair

The Livingston County 4H and FFA Fair will officially run July 9th to the 17th, this includes set-up and the annual Truck and Tractor Pull. Prior to the official start of the fair, there are a couple of events that will take place. They include:. July 5th at 6:00 pm...
KidsPosted by
KIX 105.7

MDC Alert-Kids Can Now Be Fined for Being Outdoor Enthusiasts

You're probably reading the headline and saying what the heck are you talking about? Kids being fined for being enthusiastic about the outdoors? What is this world coming to anyway?. Okay, take a step back from the device where you just read the above paragraph, and take a deep breath....
Indianapolis, INMySanAntonio

THE LUME Indianapolis Debuts at Newfields July 27, Tickets On-Sale July 6

INDIANAPOLIS (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is pleased to announce the multi-sensory digital technology experience, THE LUME Indianapolis, will open July 27, 2021. THE LUME is a brand-new exhibition experience that will transform the museum’s entire fourth floor with nearly 30,000 square feet of immersive digital art. The first year’s content will feature the legendary artworks of Vincent van Gogh, with images such as The Starry Night (1889) and Sunflowers (1888) displayed from floor to ceiling by 150 high-definition projectors.