4H static project display begins Thursday

The HEAP Summer Crisis Program for the Community Action Commission of Belmont County begins Thursday and runs through Sept. 30. The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income eligible households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household members health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Eligible households can receive up to $500.00, if they are a client of a regulated utility, or $800.00, if they are a client of unregulated utility, and/or an air conditioner to clients that meet age or medical requirements who have not received one in the last three years. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance.