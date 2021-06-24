Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Finney County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Lane, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Finney; Lane; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL FINNEY SOUTHWESTERN NESS...SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT AND LANE COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grigston, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dighton, Shallow Water, Grigston, Healy, Amy and Manning.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scott County, KS
County
Finney County, KS
City
Healy, KS
City
Lane, KS
City
Dighton, KS
County
Lane County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Finney Lane Scott#North Central#Ness#Shallow Water#Grigston Healy Amy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Spokane, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.