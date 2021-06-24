Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Finney; Lane; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL FINNEY SOUTHWESTERN NESS...SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT AND LANE COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grigston, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dighton, Shallow Water, Grigston, Healy, Amy and Manning.