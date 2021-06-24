Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises promoted to UFC Vegas 31 main event after Holloway-Rodriguez scratched
Islam Makhachev will get the chance to headline his first UFC card. According to John Morgan of MMAJunkie, Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises has been promoted to the main event of UFC Vegas 31 on July 17. The original main event saw Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez, yet Holloway was forced out of the fight due to an injury. Damon Martin of MMAFighting later reported that Giga Chikadze was offered and agreed to headline the card against Rodriguez but the fight was not made leaving Makhachev vs. Moises to be the main event.www.bjpenn.com