Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises promoted to UFC Vegas 31 main event after Holloway-Rodriguez scratched

By Cole Shelton
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Islam Makhachev will get the chance to headline his first UFC card. According to John Morgan of MMAJunkie, Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises has been promoted to the main event of UFC Vegas 31 on July 17. The original main event saw Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez, yet Holloway was forced out of the fight due to an injury. Damon Martin of MMAFighting later reported that Giga Chikadze was offered and agreed to headline the card against Rodriguez but the fight was not made leaving Makhachev vs. Moises to be the main event.

www.bjpenn.com
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Marion Reneau
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Rafael Dos Anjos
Person
Giga Chikadze
Person
Drew Dober
Person
Gleison Tibau
Person
Islam Makhachev
Person
Alexander Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Thiago Moises Plans To “Surprise A Lot Of People” Against Makhachev

Hype notwithstanding, Thiago Moises is ready to prove he’s title worthy and plans to take out Islam Makhachev in the process. Rising UFC lightweight Thiago Moises understands that if he is able to take out Makhachev that it will only lead him down the roads he driving for. With high praise constantly falling from Khabib Nurmagomedov about Makhachev, it’s no surprise he’s collecting such momentum. Some have hailed the Russian as the next LW champion in the UFC. Even so, he will have to get past Moises, who will enter the bout on a three-fight win streak first.
UFCfcfighter.com

Report: Islam Makhachev – Thiago Moises Bout Changed to Headliner

Due to the postponement of the Max Holloway – Yair Rodriguez fight, it’s being reported that Islam Makhachev versus Thiago Moises will now headline the UFC’s July 17 card. Holloway and Rodriguez were originally scheduled to fight in the event’s headliner. But, recently it was reported that Holloway has been...
UFCchatsports.com

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises Confirmed as New UFC on ESPN 26 Headliner

A lightweight clash between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises will serve as the new main event for UFC on ESPN 26. The matchup is a replacement for a previously scheduled featherweight showdown pitting Max Holloway against Yair Rodriguez, which was postponed to an as yet to be announced date after Holloway suffered an injury. MMAjunkie.com was first to confirm Makhachev vs. Moises as the new five-round headliner.
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Khabib confirms $100 million offer from Saudi Arabia to fight Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired, but it sounds like he’s still in extremely high demand. In a recent episode of Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin’,” Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz discussed some of the recent offers that had come in. One was from Dana White: a chance to fight Georges St-Pierre at 165 pounds. Another: a $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Crazy’ UFC 263 Paycheck Leaks

UFC 263 was held strongly together by two huge title fights. One of the matches was a middleweight bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, and the other, a flyweight bout between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. One of the fights also hyped heavily was between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz. With this, we have leaked information on just how much Diaz brought in for this. Nate Diaz Caught Using Drug At UFC 263.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Calls Out ‘Scripted’ UFC Fighter

Conor McGregor has called out Kamaru Usman for ripping off his fight interview, appearing to stick to a script with previously used Conor lines, in a new video, which you can view below. A potential future McGregor opponent is Jake Paul, but he’ll have to wait. Jake Paul vs Tyron...
UFCone37pm.com

What Is Nate Diaz’s Net Worth?

There have been a lot of conversations about fighter pay in MMA in the past couple of years, spearheaded by fighters like Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal at times. In the past week or two, Paulo Costa and current UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou have commented on the difference in their purses to that of Logan Paul in his recent fight against Floyd Mayweather. When Nate Diaz was asked about Ngannou’s “what are we doing wrong?” comment, his response was, “what is he doing wrong?... I’ve been doing more right than all these motherfuckers for years and years. They should have been spitting all that ‘I need money’ shit a long time ago like I was… and what happened? The stock just raised anyway.” He’s not lying. Today, Nate Diaz boasts an estimated net worth of approximately $8 million.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo responds after Khabib Nurmagomedov jokes that Hasbulla is going to kill him

Henry Cejudo has issued an amusing response after Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly suggested Hasbulla Magomedov was going to kill him. For those of you who don’t know, Hasbulla, also known as “Mini Khabib”, went viral after as staredown between him and Adbu Rozik went viral over social media. The video gained worldwide recognition both for good and bad reasons with some finding it entertaining, and others insisting that such a fight shouldn’t be allowed to go ahead.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Video | Hector Lombard gives Lorenzo Hunt a two-piece combo after defeating Joe Riggs at BKFC 18

Former UFC fighter Hector Lombard gave Lorenzo Hunt a two-piece combo after defeating Joe Riggs at BKFC 18 for the middleweight title. Lombard and Riggs, two of the most recognizable MMA fighters in the world, took their talents to the BKFC ring on Saturday night as they squared off for the promotion’s middleweight title. The fight was competitive but ended in a bizarre fashion when Lombard pulled Riggs’ shorts and punched him in the eye, which led to Riggs not being able to see and therefore not able to continue, leading to Lombard being declared the winner via TKO.
UFCjioforme.com

Israel Adesanya cannot believe that Nate Diaz was openly consuming cannabis at the UFC 263 press conference before the battle with Leon Edwards. – MMA Sports

The event is taking place in Glendale, Arizona, where recreational marijuana use is legal and Diaz is making the most of it. Vice President of Health and Performance for Athletes UFC Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission Changes Marijuana Rules Used in UFCAccording to Jeff Nowitzki, an anti-doping program.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Joe Schilling brutally knocks out bar patron, claims self-defense (Video)

Former Bellator fighter and GLORY kickboxer Joe Schilling brutally knocked out a patron at a bar in a video going viral on social media. The video of Schilling knocking a man out has been making the rounds. Watch the video below and see what you think for yourself. In the video, it appears as though Schilling and a man bump into each other, the man says something, then he gets knocked out cold.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Warlley Alves reacts after upset KO loss to Jeremiah Wells at UFC Vegas 30: “I have no excuses”

UFC welterweight Warlley Alves reacted after his upset KO loss to Jeremiah Wells at UFC Vegas 30, saying that “I have no excuses.”. Alves was knocked out by Wells in the second round of their welterweight fight that took place on the UFC Vegas 30 preliminary card. For Alves, it was a shocking defeat to a fighter who was making his UFC debut on short notice in Wells. The veteran Brazilian entered the fight as the betting favorite to get his hand raised, but he was brutally knocked out in the second round by his powerful opponent. For Alves, it was yet another tough loss for him in the Octagon. While Alves is a solid 8-5 overall in the UFC, he is just 2-3 in his last five fights and he was knocked out or submitted in all three of those recent losses he’s had.