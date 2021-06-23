Cancel
Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges Involving a Minor

WUSA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake Bell has pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to multiple reports. The charges are related to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15 years old. ET has learned that Bell pleaded guilty on Wednesday via Zoom, and Bell's attorney, Ian Friedman, tells ET that it will be revealed at the sentencing scheduled for July 12 "why Mr. Bell chose to enter today's plea."

www.wusa9.com
