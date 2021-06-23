Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges Involving a Minor

Who knew? Following pleading guilty to child endangerment, Drake Bell has revealed that he has been married for three years and has an infant son. The Drake and Josh star made the announcement via his social media after he was photographed this week pushing a stroller with a young woman and a small child in tow at Disneyland. The actor tweeted, in Spanish, "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."