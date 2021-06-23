Biden Has A Plan To Curb Gun Violence Using COVID-19 Aid Money

National law enforcement organizations forcefully responded to accusations from Democrats that police reform negotiations are being "torpedoed" by pro-police groups. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have been working on a bipartisan police reform bill ever since the killing of George Floyd last summer, prompting changes to policing standards on a federal level. A sticking point in negotiations has been over calls by Democrats to change or remove qualified immunity, which shields police from liability in civil lawsuits. Republicans and some law enforcement groups have said efforts to remove it would hurt police work and recruitment, which has declined drastically over the last year.