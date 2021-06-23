Cancel
POTUS

Biden Has A Plan To Curb Gun Violence Using COVID-19 Aid Money

NPR
 8 days ago

Homicide rates have been soaring, especially in big cities, so President Biden today announced a new plan for dealing with the increase. But there's concern from a number of quarters about whether this is the right approach. His plan includes more money for police departments and community programs. And it comes as the nation grapples with policing and as Congress continues to try to reach a deal on police reform. White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez is here.

