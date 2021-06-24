Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Young father takes to TikTok to spread message of hope

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuburban young father, Tik Toker, and heart patient Dantrell Brown known as "LVAD dad" talks about spreading his message of hope to help people with chronic heart failure.

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

#Heart Failure
