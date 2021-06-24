Young father takes to TikTok to spread message of hope

The father-son duo of Luther and Dustin Jones tend to speak with mannerisms, but their message is loud and clear. It may be a wince here, a raise of an eyebrow there, or a far off glance towards the distance as they recall bittersweet moments from years gone by, there’s little need for actual words when they discuss the trials and tribulations that they have endured as a family in ways few families will ever experience. But rest assured, this Father’s Day story is not one of sadness or heartbreak, but one of triumph, determination, faith, hope and love.