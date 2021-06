We’re still two months away from Samsung’s expected launch of its next-gen foldables, but it seems that the company is kicking things off already. In fact, it might be kicking things off earlier than usual this year, which, in turn, might be setting expectations higher as well. Industry sources claim that the wheels have started turning for the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s and Galaxy Z Flip 3’s production and certification, all of which point to the rumored August launch.