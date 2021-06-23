Cancel
Politics

Bill on Pritzker's desk aims to promote LGBTQ people on corporate boards

Greater Milwaukee Today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A recently passed bill would add self-identified gender identity and sexual orientation to the existing annual reporting requirement for public corporations. The bill is on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, filed Senate Bill 1730. It aims to identify corporations that want to...

