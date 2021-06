LANCASTER, Pa. — YWCA Lancaster announced Monday it is merging with SafeHouse Lancaster and the Center for Racial and Gender Equity to bring all three programs together. "SafeHouse Lancaster’s mission is to educate and equip young black and brown people for activism work and be a resource for training and accountability for local ally owned businesses and organizations, goals that align well with the YWCA Lancaster mission," YWCA Lancaster said in a press release. "The relationship between the organizations has been growing with SafeHouse’s participation as panelists for YWCA Lancaster’s virtual programs; Community Now and Listen, Learn & Lead as well as co-hosted sexual assault prevention trainings for the community."