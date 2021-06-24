Cancel
Bettendorf, IA

Prep report: Bettendorf softball sweeps Clinton

By Herald Staff
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 6 days ago
Clinton High School’s Avery Dohrn checks the lead runner after taking a throw from the outfield, during the second game against Pleasant Valley, Monday, June 21. Roy Dabner

Bettendorf softball sweeps Clinton

The Bettendorf softball team defeated Clinton 12-1, 12-0 Wednesday at Bettendorf.

Clinton fell to 5-15 and Bettendorf improved to 16-8.

Davenport Assumption 13, Camanche 0

The Knights (22-2) defeated the Indians (3-16) Tuesday at Camanche.

Northeast 7, Calamus- Wheatland 0

The Rebels (14-9) defeated the Warriors (15-11) Tuesday at Goose Lake.

Piper Isbell led the Rebels with two RBIs, while Alexis Ehlers, Brynnlin Kroymann, Valerie Spooner, Leah Mangelsen and Jeorgia Neumann each had one. Danica Eberhart got the win on the mound, pitching four innings with one hit. Isbell pitched one inning in relief.

Wilton 7, Central DeWitt 4

The Beavers (17-3) defeated the Sabers (6-21) Tuesday at DeWitt.

Irish split with Midland

Prince of Peace (2-9) fell to Midland (6-7) 17-0, then defeated them 4-2 in a doubleheader Tuesday at Camanche High School.

Jeremiah Wauford had two RBIs and Eric Berry added one. Berry and Jaxon Dehner each had a stolen base. Kyler Wallace got the win, pitching six innings with four hits, two earned runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.

