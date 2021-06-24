Cancel
Atlanta, GA

World of Coca-Cola’s summer offerings include 50-year tribute to Hilltop commercial

By Everett Catts @NeighborEverett
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

The World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta is embracing the summer with a handful of new and unique features. First, Coca-Cola’s 1971 Unity Collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of its iconic Hilltop original television commercial. Throughout the summer and fall, global fashion, beauty and accessory brands are rolling out merchandise representing Hilltop’s themes of peace, love, unity and optimism. To view the limited-edition items, guests can visit the Coca-Cola Store at World of Coca-Cola or shop online at cocacolastore.com/unity.

