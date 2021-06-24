Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers: An Updated Cast List For Hulu Thriller
The upcoming Hulu thriller Nine Perfect Strangers, set for a staggered release in August, is the story of nine people who are seeking relief via a health and wellness retreat at the beautiful and isolated Tranquillum House. It's a fair assumption the series, adapted from the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, will provide its characters with quite a different experience than the brochure promised. The cast, led by The Undoing's Nicole Kidman and Thunder Force's Melissa McCarthy, is a who's who of awards show invitees, and I can't wait to see how this ensemble comes together to act out what is sure to be pure, delicious madness.www.cinemablend.com