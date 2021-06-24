Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers: An Updated Cast List For Hulu Thriller

By Heidi Venable
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The upcoming Hulu thriller Nine Perfect Strangers, set for a staggered release in August, is the story of nine people who are seeking relief via a health and wellness retreat at the beautiful and isolated Tranquillum House. It's a fair assumption the series, adapted from the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, will provide its characters with quite a different experience than the brochure promised. The cast, led by The Undoing's Nicole Kidman and Thunder Force's Melissa McCarthy, is a who's who of awards show invitees, and I can't wait to see how this ensemble comes together to act out what is sure to be pure, delicious madness.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Boone
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Asher Keddie
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Ben Chandler
Person
Bobby Cannavale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Nine Perfect Strangers#Tranquillum House#Big Little Lies#Thunder Force#Man Of Steel#An Academy Award#Hbo#Bullet Train#Australian#American#Disney#Tnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
Daily Mail

Patrick Schwarzenegger joins the star-studded cast of the HBO series The Staircase as the son of Colin Firth's accused murderer lead

Patrick Schwarzenegger has landed his latest TV role after being cast in HBO's upcoming series, The Staircase. On Thursday, Deadline Hollywood reported that the 25-year-old actor had joined the star-studded line-up that includes Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, Sophie Turner and Odessa Young. The limited...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Game of Thrones and The Crown stars join Dangerous Liaisons cast

Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten and The Crown actress Lesley Manville have boarded the upcoming TV adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons. Emmy-nominated actress van Houten, who played priestess Melisandre in HBO's Thrones, will play a "pious noblewoman" named Jacqueline de Montrachet in the Starz series, who will have "a mysterious connection" to the story, Entertainment Weekly reports.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'iCarly': Who Plays Willow on the Reboot?

The iCarly reboot has launched on Paramount+, with former stars like Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress returning. Alongside the Carly and Freddie actors, there are now a whole host of new actors that bring the story to the modern day. The first three episodes introduce a number of new main...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman

‘The Undoing’: Nicole Kidman and Director Susanne Bier on Taking Liberties With the Novel and How Series Is “Critically Relevant”. Director Susanne Bier vividly remembers her first meeting with Nicole Kidman to discuss collaborating on The Undoing, the pair’s nail-biter of an HBO limited series. The director walked into…. Tony...
TV & VideosDelaware County Daily Times

‘Fargo’ Star Jack Huston Joins Nicole Kidman, Lulu Wang Series ‘Expats’

Fargo star Jack Huston is joining the upcoming Amazon drama series Expats, directed by Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and executive produced by Nicole Kidman. The series is based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates and is set against the fabric of Hong Kong. It tells the story of an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy. Three women stand at the center of the story: Mercy, Margaret, and Hilary.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Undoing’: Nicole Kidman and Director Susanne Bier on Taking Liberties With the Novel and How Series Is “Critically Relevant”

The actress and helmer discuss bringing the twisty murder mystery — which became HBO's most watched show of 2020 — to the screen. Director Susanne Bier vividly remembers her first meeting with Nicole Kidman to discuss collaborating on The Undoing, the pair’s nail-biter of an HBO limited series. The director walked into the Sunset Marquis to find the star seated beneath a giant black-and-white portrait of herself. “It was almost mythical,” says Bier, who needed little convincing to sign on to the project. Kidman, for her part, was completely unaware of the placement. “I didn’t see it!” she insists. “I just remember that we clicked and that she really wanted the show to be a thriller, not a character study, and that was exciting to me.” The two went on to bring David E. Kelley’s scripts to life in the compelling, six-episode limited series, which became the network’s most watched show of 2020.
TV Serieshypable.com

Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’ adds Chris Lowell to cast

Hulu’s How I Met Your Father has found its newest cast member in Chris Lowell. According to Deadline, Veronica Mars vet Chris Lowell is the latest to join the cast of Hulu’s upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. Lowell joins actress Hilary Duff, who...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Perfect Strangers

Robin Thede, London Hughes to Star in ‘Perfect Strangers’ Reboot for HBO Max. It’s time to do the dance of joy. Perfect Strangers, the late ’80s and early ’90s ABC comedy that made Cousin Balki a pop culture phenomenon, is being revived at HBO Max with Robin Thede…
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Atypical' Final Season Trailer Released By Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released the trailer for the fourth and final season of “Atypical,” which will premiere on July 9. The coming-of-age comedy follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. This season will see each character face a challenge they never anticipated as Sam sets his sights on a nearly impossible goal.
MusicHello Magazine

Nicole Kidman delights fans with latest announcement – and we can't wait!

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to immersing herself in new roles, and her latest one has got everyone counting down the days until the release date. The Hollywood star has been in Australia for the past year, having originally gone out there to film her much-anticipated Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘The Undoing’s’ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant And Key Crew Talk Making A Thriller With A Dark Fairytale Feel – Deadline Virtual House

When HBO’s original series The Undoing aired last year, the Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant starrer quickly became the perfect antidote for captive audiences around the world to escape their pandemic frustrations. The whodunnit thriller, directed by Susanne Bier from a script written by David E. Kelley, emerged as one of the most addictive linear TV hits of 2020, and was HBO’s most watched original series of the year.
Posted by
Newsweek

The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now, According to Critics

Originally founded in 1997 as a movie rental service that mailed DVDs to customers, Netflix now offers thousands of film titles across its streaming platform. Audiences have come to rely on the streaming service to bring them the best original programming and previously released films. Of all the streaming services,...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kate McKinnon's Joe Exotic: An Updated Cast List For The Peacock TV Show

Truth is stranger than fiction, and that was certainly proven with Netflix’s hit 2020 docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. But that fact hasn’t stopped filmmakers from wanting to fictionalize the weird world of big cat enthusiasts Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. The Kate McKinnon-backed scripted series Joe Exotic, which will stream exclusively on Peacock, is just one of several follow-up projects to center around the self-proclaimed “redneck, gun-toting, mullet-sporting, tiger-tackling gay polygamist.” (Amazon also has a scripted series in development, with Nicholas Cage set to star as Joe Exotic.)
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Roseanne’ Cast Then And Now 2021

It is sometimes easy to forget that the cast of Roseanne isn’t actually a real family— that’s how much chemistry they had. The cast’s relationship became crucial to the sitcom’s 9 stellar seasons from ‘88 to ‘96 and fans nationwide felt the love. An authentic feeling marriage between Roseanne and Dan Conners dealt with everyday challenges of the working class that most fans belonged to. This series felt real, genuine, and hysterical.