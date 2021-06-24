Cancel
Save Lots on Galaxy Buds Pro, Nest Thermostat, Various Galaxy Watch Models, Soundbars, Surge Protectors & More

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are various price cuts on different products just for you today, including the Galaxy Buds Pro, which feature noise cancellation to rival that of the AirPods Pro. These can be had for $30 off, bringing the total to $169.99. Next up, we have the Google Nest Thermostat, which too, is $30 off and can be had for $99. With this small, but intricate gadget, you can control your home’s temperature accordingly, and save on countless bills in the process.

