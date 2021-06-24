Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Schumer vows to advance two-pronged infrastructure plan next month

By Jordain Carney
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iU3Al_0adeSms000

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday night vowed to advance a bipartisan infrastructure plan and Democratic-only bill next month.

Schumer spoke to reporters alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after their two-hour meeting with White House officials on the path forward for infrastructure, and he stressed that he viewed moving both a smaller, bipartisan bill and a sweeping Democratic-only plan as linked.

"One can't be done without the other. ... We can't get the bipartisan bill done unless we're sure of getting the budget reconciliation bill done. We can't get the budget reconciliation bill done unless we're sure to get the bipartisan — and I think our members, across the spectrum, realize that," Schumer told reporters.

The closed-door meeting came shortly after a bipartisan group of senators emerged from the latest of their around-the-clock, closed-door meetings and announced that they and White House negotiators had agreed to a "framework" for an infrastructure deal.

That agreement — which still needs to be signed off on by Biden, potentially as soon as Thursday, when the bipartisan group will meet with him at the White House — would cost $974 billion over five years or $1.2 trillion over eight years.

Neither Pelosi nor Schumer endorsed the bipartisan framework on Wednesday night but signaled that they were hopeful for the prospects of an agreement while wanting to see the details.

"We're very excited about the prospect of a bipartisan agreement that takes us to whatever else we want to do," Pelosi told reporters.

Schumer added that they wanted to let the group announce and roll out their agreement but that "we support the concepts that we have heard about."

Democrats are essentially eyeing a dual-track process for passing infrastructure through Congress. In addition to the potential, smaller bipartisan bill, Democrats want to pass a sweeping multitrillion-dollar bill that would fully incorporate, and potentially go beyond, President Biden 's $2.3 trillion jobs plan and his $1.8 trillion families plan.

A White House readout of the meeting said that Office of Management and Budget acting Director Shalanda Young, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice discussed the "two-track approach" to passing an infrastructure package "and the importance of a budget resolution to meeting the full range of the President’s priorities."

But figuring out how to move both has been tricky. Moderate holdouts like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) haven't been willing to fully commit to passing a bigger bill under reconciliation while they try to negotiate their bipartisan deal. Democrats have to be able to unite all 50 of their members to unlock and ultimately pass a bill under reconciliation, a budget process that lets them avoid the 60-vote filibuster.

Meanwhile, a growing number of senators have been ready to pull the plug on the bipartisan talks and warned that they would only be open to doing a smaller, bipartisan deal if they got a guarantee that they would also move a second bill under reconciliation.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said this week that she wanted an "ironclad" guarantee and that "it may mean the order of votes."

Schumer, speaking with reporters, stressed that he wanted to take up a bipartisan deal and advance reconciliation next month.

"Both tracks, the bipartisan track and the budget reconciliation track, are proceeding apace. And we hope to have voted on both of them ... in July," Schumer said.

He clarified that he meant the first step of reconciliation, passing the budget resolution that lays out the instructions for the Democratic-only bill, would be finished in July. Schumer has not given a hard timeline for when the Senate would be able to vote on a second, Democratic-only bill itself.

The Senate is set to leave on Thursday for a two-week recess. When they return they will be in town until early August, when they leave for a lengthy summer break. Democratic senators have increasingly assumed that while they would pass the budget resolution next month, the sweeping Democratic-only infrastructure plan would wait until the fall.

"People should understand this. There are two parts" to reconciliation, Schumer said "The first act will be finished in July."

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

250K+
Followers
25K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Budget Resolution#Senate#Democratic#Democrats#National Economic Council#Domestic Policy Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi on collision course

President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are on a collision course, at least at the moment, as they race to realize their sweeping infrastructure agenda heading into next year's midterm elections. The two Democratic heavyweights face identical pressures, as both are under enormous strain from their party’s liberal base...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Headaches mount for Biden in spending fight | McConnell to Schumer: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage' | Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

Happy Monday and welcome back to On The Money, where we’ve got lots of questions about Dionne Warwick’s new interest in dogecoin. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

McConnell plays skunk at the infrastructure party

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Ryan will interview ANITA DUNN, a senior adviser to President JOE BIDEN, at 10 a.m. on Friday for our latest Playbook Live event. Anita is one of the most influential people in Washington, so you won’t want to miss this conversation. Register here to watch live. MCCONNELL’S...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden backpedal undermines claim he's a seasoned deal-maker

President Joe Biden undermined his campaign-trail claim of being a master deal-maker when the 36-year senator was forced to walk back his pledge to sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill only if Democrats quickly passed an even bigger one without Republican votes. Angst on Capitol Hill among the GOP and Democratic...
Posted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden pushes bipartisan infrastructure deal with Wisconsin visit

Washington — President Biden is heading to Wisconsin on Tuesday to tout the $1 trillion infrastructure deal reached with a bipartisan group of senators as the White House works to mitigate concerns on Capitol Hill about its passage alongside a sweeping spending bill encompassing Mr. Biden's larger infrastructure priorities. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

McConnell's process approach to policy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is trying to blunt momentum for the bipartisan infrastructure bill by focusing on process before policy. Why it matters: The author of "The Long Game" is once again trying to dictate the terms of congressional action by demanding Democratic leaders delink President Biden's second infrastructure plan from his first. The strategy lets McConnell gain some control of the debate, even if he ultimately supports the package.
White House, TNPosted by
Axios

White House sells infrastructure deal amid green angst

The White House is trying to build support for clean energy and climate pieces of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure outline at a time when activists are calling the plan far too modest. Why it matters: The White House faces growing urgency to corral progressive lawmakers now that President Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - McConnell pressures Dem leaders to follow Biden's infrastructure lead

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Tuesday! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Schumer Tells Biden To Cancel $50,000 Of Student Loans, But New Research Says Student Loan Cancellation Benefits Wealthy

Student loan cancellation—who does it help most?. Here’s what you need to know. At a Brookings Institution event Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) renewed his plea to President Joe Biden to cancel $50,000 of student loans, but new research from Wharton Business School and the University of Chicago shows that student loan cancellation benefits mostly wealthy student loan borrowers. If true, this counterintuitive research may raise eyebrows, as many believe that student loan cancellation would mostly help lower income student loan borrowers and others who are struggling financially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to this research:
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...