Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Justin Timberlake, Rose McGowan Join In Support Of Britney Spears – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears’s anxiety on the stand during her conservatorship hearing today in Los Angeles has touched a nerve among her high-profile supporters. Spears told a Los Angeles judge today that ““I just want my life back” in her pleas to end her father’s control over her life and finances, which, she revealed, extends to having an IUD implant mandated.

talesbuzz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Polizzi
Person
Rose Mcgowan
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rosemcgowan#Snooki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Britney Spears has announced a return to her career

2000s star Britney Spears made a statement about a possible return to the stage after a long silence. In 2019, Spears officially announced that she was leaving the stage. Then she stated that she decided to do it because of her father’s serious illness. Spears herself also struggled with mental problems for a long time, ended up in a psychiatric clinic and was treated for stress, but did not fully recover.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne: ‘I Feel We Need to Make Sure… She Was Heard’

After hearing Britney Spears’ 20-minute testimony, her mom Lynne Spears is reportedly a “very concerned mother.”. Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones was present during the hearing and reportedly addressed the court on her behalf. According to Vulture, Jones said, "I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears. One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
Celebritiesworldnewsinfo4u.com

Mariah Carey, Halsey, Rose McGowan & More React To Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing!

After years of silence, Britney Spears has personally addressed her 13-year-old conservatorship in front of a Los Angeles judge. As we previously reported, the 39-year-old pop sensation appeared in a virtual court hearing to share her side on the legal arrangement — which has given her father Jamie Spears control over multiple aspects of her life, including her finances. And she didn’t hold back, speaking out on the decades-long abuse the singer suffered at the hands of her family. Britney specifically said in a statement:
Celebritiesbluzz.org

Christina Aguilera Pens Open Letter Supporting Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera posted an open letter on social media tonight offering some words of support for Britney Spears. Aguilera’s note addresses Britney’s recent hearing where she alleged that a court-ordered conservatorship allowed her father to control her finances, make decisions about her body and birth control, and more. “These past...
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Christina Aguilera slams ‘unacceptable’ treatment of Britney Spears

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean compares Britney Spears to Princess Diana

Take it from someone who’s larger than life. Backstreet Boy AJ McLean compared Britney Spears to Princess Diana as Spears’ battle to end her conservatorship rages on. “I would compare the level of insanity with Britney to what happened to Princess Diana,” McLean, 43, told co-host Cheryl Burke on his “Pretty Messed Up” podcast Sunday. “It’s sad to see what has transpired over the last 13 years.”
CelebritiesNYLON

Christina Aguilera Spoke Out About Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Christina Aguilera is the latest celebrity to publicly support Britney Spears in the fight to end the conservatorship under her father, who currently control’s the singer’s assets and has the power to make all her life decisions. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Megyn Kelly Says Britney Spears' Conservatorship 'There for a Reason'

Megyn Kelly has suggested that Britney Spears' conservatorship exists for a "good reason" following the pop star's testimony in court on June 23. The former Fox News host discussed Spears' court appearance in Monday's episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, in which she questioned the singer's "mental state" and asked if she should remain under the court-appointed guardianship.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.