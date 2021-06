The Blue Devils of Wayne added a couple more wins and, unfortunately, a couple more losses to their season record over the past week. They’re now sitting at 4-5 halfway through June in Junior Legion competition. Monday night in Crofton was a winning night for Wayne, as the local boys pushed past the home team, 6-2. Wayne’s Juniors recorded five hits in the game. James Dorcey and Jase Dean both managed two hits to lead the way. Cooper Zara helped out with a pair of stolen bases, two of the five the Devils acquired throughout the night. Dean pitched for five innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out five.