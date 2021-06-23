Readers submit interesting notes, reminder

This week, the columnist will share some interesting notes submitted from the readers along with an important reminder. If you would like to submit notes and other historical items of interest for use in this space, I would recommend you mail them to my home address at Box 171, Robertsdale, PA 16674. The reason for that is because I do not get to the Huntingdon office of The Daily News on a regular basis (often, a month will pass before I enter Huntingdon which I consider right up there with army basic training and combat due to the traffic patterns, construction work, etc.) Just saying!