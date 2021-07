Laurie R. Davis, age 61, passed away on June 21, 2021 at Great Plains Health in North Platte. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family after a hard fight. Laurie was born on January 7, 1960 in Dillon Montana to Lorraine Davis and Budd Shuman. In 1962 her mother Lorraine married Jim Davis, who will forever be her dad. They raised three wonderful children together. Laurie was the *little* big sister to her two brothers.