Justin Timberlake Speaks out After Britney Spears' Heartbreaking Conservatorship Speech

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears testified during her conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, revealing the horrific restrictions put on her life for the last 13 years by her father, Jamie Spears. Her devastating statement drew lots of support online, including from her ex-boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake. "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," the "Mirrors" singer tweeted. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

