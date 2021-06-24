Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Fans Rally to 'Free Britney' Amid Conservatorship Hearing

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears fans are jumping to support the pop star amid her conservatorship hearing. The "Gimme More" singer appeared virtually in court for the first time to speak on her behalf and push for an end to her conservatorship, where she opened up about how its changed her life over the last 13 years. On top of her losing control of her regular daily schedule, the singer opened up about the challenges she's facing as she looks to make marriage and baby plans with her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perez Hilton
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Will Smith
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Freebritney#Blu Alexia#Sesmith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

Britney Spears ‘living each day like it was my last’ on luxury getaway with Sam Asghari

Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Kevin Federline doing now?

BRITNEY Spears fans are curious as to what the pop star's former husband and backup dancer Kevin Federline is now doing with his life. Britney has been candid about battling anxiety and had a very public mental breakdown in 2007 when she initially separated from K-Fed. 🔵 Follow our Britney...
Celebritiesnewsfinale.com

Free Britney! Celebs React to Britney Spears’ Shocking Court Hearing

Showing support. As Britney Spears spoke about her conservatorship publicly for the first time, celebrities reacted on social media. Mariah Carey was among the first to show the “Circus” singer, 39, some love. “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” the Glitter star, 51, wrote on Wednesday, June 23, shortly after Spears’ spoke out.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence After Sister Britney Spears’ Emotional Court Hearing

Speaking out. Jamie Lynn Spears finally addressed her older sister Britney Spears’ emotional court statement. ”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—t,” the Zoey 101 alum, 30, said via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 28. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”
Fitnessfreenews.live

Britney Spears works out in the gym with boyfriend

Sam Asgari inspires the singer to change. Britney Spears is going to break free from the grasping clutches of her father, who has been her guardian for 13 years. Jamie Spears owns all the property and money of the singer, introducing many bans for her. In her Instagram, Britney has...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.