Britney Spears Fans Rally to 'Free Britney' Amid Conservatorship Hearing
Britney Spears fans are jumping to support the pop star amid her conservatorship hearing. The "Gimme More" singer appeared virtually in court for the first time to speak on her behalf and push for an end to her conservatorship, where she opened up about how its changed her life over the last 13 years. On top of her losing control of her regular daily schedule, the singer opened up about the challenges she's facing as she looks to make marriage and baby plans with her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari.popculture.com