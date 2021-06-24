Cancel
Cook County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible beginning this evening and lasting into the overnight hours tonight. These storms are expected to begin across northeast Minnesota and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness between 10 PM and 12 AM tonight, lasting until 3 to 5 AM before moving off to the southeast. Gusty and erratic winds, with gusts up to 40 to 60 mph, large hail up to an inch and a quarter in diameter, and frequent lightning will be possible with severe storms. Campers should take extra precautions in order to secure campsites and make a plan in case of severe weather. Check campsites for possible hazards, including standing dead trees and limbs, as well as low spots where water could pool. Move tents away from creeks and rivers in case of flash flooding. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for updates and possible warnings.

alerts.weather.gov
